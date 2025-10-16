Stranger Things’ Final Episode Should Be in Theaters

This winter, more than three years since the season four finale, the final episodes of Stranger Things will finally release. It would be an understatement to say that the show’s ending is a cultural event, as fan posts are already filling the internet and merchandise is flooding stores. Yet, despite all the excitement building up around the show, Netflix is convinced that you should watch it alone, on a device and an account that is only shared by members of your household.

In a Variety profile about the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the idea of airing some season five episodes in the theater comes up, only for Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria to dismiss it. “A lot of people — a lot, a lot, a lot of people — have watched Stranger Things on Netflix,” she responded. “It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want.”

Bajaria’s comments are just the latest in Netflix’s ongoing efforts to belittle the theatrical experience. Earlier this year, CEO Ted Sarandos told Variety that “for movie theaters, for the communal experience [is] an outmoded idea,” for some reason framing movie theaters as something only available in major metropolises. “If you’re fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot,” Sarandos told the outlet, revealing that he knows as much about theater habits in middle America as Lucille Bluth knows about banana prices.

Yes, the box office has been weird lately. Familiar names like Lilo & Stitch, and Superman do big numbers, while Paul Thomas Anderson‘s electric One Battle After Another will likely lose money, just like Captain America: Brave New World and Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning before it. And yet, the TikTok inspired “Chicken Jockey” craze that made A Minecraft Movie a big hit and the box office returns for Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl shows that fans will come to theaters for events.