Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Lengths Confirm Continuing Value of Pause Button
Stranger Things' highly anticipated fifth season will boast longer episodes once again.
Good news, everyone! If you loved the more lengthy episode runtimes of Stranger Things’ fourth season, they’re back for part one of the upcoming fifth.
Although none of the first part of season 5’s installments achieve the eye-watering season four finale‘s length of almost two-and-a-half hours, they’re still pretty long, with only one falling under the hour mark.
The show’s co-creator, Ross Duffer, revealed the news on his Instagram account this week. Here are the actual episode lengths, to get that out of the way…
- Chapter 1: The Crawl – 1 hour 8 minutes
- Chapter 2: The Vanishing of… – 54 minutes
- Chapter 3: The Turnbow Trap – 1 hour 6 minutes
- Chapter 4: Sorcerer – 1 hour 23 minutes
These four episodes will drop on Netflix on November 26, with the streaming service assuming you have no real plans on December 25 and 31 (which is true, but it still hurts), as that’s the release schedule for the remaining episodes – three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.
How long will those last four episodes be? You’d be unlikely to bet against at least some of them hitting feature-length, but remember, these extended runtimes are all down to people loving the characters just too damn much.
“It was always the central creative vision of the season to have these episodes be the way that they are,” Stranger Things executive producer Matt Thunell told Variety back when season 4’s long episodes were queried. “Part of the reason the episodes are a bit longer is that we have a huge ensemble of characters. And by the way, fans love each and every one of them. To give them their due episode over episode, it just means the episodes need to expand to fit them. That was really what drove a lot of the length this season, the fact that we have an amazing ensemble that everybody cares about, and we want to make sure that we’re delivering on each and every one of those stories.”
With a lot to wrap up in season 5, and Netflix saying goodbye to its flagship hit sci-fi show (at least until its inevitable spinoffs), we can probably expect to spend some quality time with the Stranger Things gang during the holiday season, but unlike in the theater, where a long movie runtime means there’s a possibility of missing important stuff when you have to hit the bathroom, the beauty of streaming means that the trusty pause button will always have your back.