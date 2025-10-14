Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Lengths Confirm Continuing Value of Pause Button

Good news, everyone! If you loved the more lengthy episode runtimes of Stranger Things’ fourth season, they’re back for part one of the upcoming fifth.

Although none of the first part of season 5’s installments achieve the eye-watering season four finale‘s length of almost two-and-a-half hours, they’re still pretty long, with only one falling under the hour mark.

The show’s co-creator, Ross Duffer, revealed the news on his Instagram account this week. Here are the actual episode lengths, to get that out of the way…

Chapter 1: The Crawl – 1 hour 8 minutes

Chapter 2: The Vanishing of… – 54 minutes

Chapter 3: The Turnbow Trap – 1 hour 6 minutes

Chapter 4: Sorcerer – 1 hour 23 minutes

These four episodes will drop on Netflix on November 26, with the streaming service assuming you have no real plans on December 25 and 31 (which is true, but it still hurts), as that’s the release schedule for the remaining episodes – three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.