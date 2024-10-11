My Hero Academia: You’re Next Review – Dark Might Rises

Set between My Hero Academia’s sixth and seventh seasons, You’re Next pulls from a crucial plot point from the series and turns it into a terrifying catalyst. Dark Might is a deluded villain who views All Might’s retirement speech as a personal invitation to take over society and usurp his role as the world’s greatest hero. You’re Next’s central antagonist subscribes to anime’s longstanding tradition of evil doppelgängers. This trope has been done to death in the shonen genre, but Dark Might stands out because of his disturbing, skewed interpretation of All Might’s heroic message.

Dark Might may look nearly identical to All Might – which is genuinely creepy and an element that You’re Next perfectly employs – but he’s guided by the warped philosophy that All Might was so revered as a Pro Hero because of his raw power, rather than his values. Dark Might takes advantage of this power vacuum and his own advantageous transmutation Quirk to create a Battleworld-esque fighting arena that becomes a floating prison for Class 1-A’s best and brightest.

You’re Next’s story revolves around these heroes – led by Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki – dividing and conquering as they’re separated from each other and forced to take on Dark Might’s delusional lackeys before they’re able to battle him themselves. This is an effective enough structure that facilitates constant combat and gives everyone in the cast something to do. The heroes’ usefulness is never in question here, but it’s You’re Next’s original characters that suffer under scrutiny.

Giulio, Anna, and the rest of You’re Next’s allies have tragic backstories and they’re characters that the film makes the audience care about, but they’re all one-dimensional ciphers who few fans are going to think about once You’re Next’s credits roll. Dark Might’s supporting villains are even more forgettable and just come across as empty cannon fodder to pad the runtime and distract the heroes until the movie is ready to head into its climax.

There are character and storytelling issues in play in My Hero Academia: You’re Next, but, if nothing else, this is a beautiful film to look at. Studio Bones always brings its A-game with My Hero Academia’s movies and there are some stunning visuals throughout the film’s fight sequences – particularly the altercations that begin and end You’re Next. All this helps accentuate the movie’s excellent battle choreography and inspired Quirk combinations and counters. The movie shifts between tense one-on-one clashes and gripping group fights that solidify why My Hero Academia is one of the decade’s best action anime. You’re Next contains some of the franchise’s most sumptuous battles and it’s hard to not get lost in the movie’s animation.

You’re Next’s biggest shortcoming is that it ultimately doesn’t do enough with what’s actually a fascinating premise for a movie. My Hero Academia has gotten tremendous mileage out of the ripple effect of one person’s actions and how heroes and villains can be inspired by the most incidental of decisions. All Might has always been a formidable beacon of hope who has played a direct role in Midoriya and Bakugo’s evolution into the heroes that they are today. The idea that his inspirational words could also have toxic ramifications that actively hurt and endanger society is rich material for My Hero Academia: You’re Next to explore, even if it’s already been examined in smaller doses in the series through characters like Stain. This makes it all the more important for You’re Next to stick the landing, which it doesn’t necessarily do. It raises tantalizing ideas and complex themes, but the movie is more interested in heightened action sequences and generic “might makes right” resolutions than really wrestling with the full weight of Dark Might and what his existence truly represents.