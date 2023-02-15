Jason Liebrecht On Dabi’s Big My Hero Academia Twist

In My Hero Academia, Dabi has held onto a huge secret for years now that’s finally come to light. Is it a relief to be past that point and to get to really celebrate that character this season?

You have no idea. I have to admit, I was getting pretty impatient. I’ve had some big beans to spill in the past!

Dabi finally got his big showcase in the recent “Dabi’s Dance” episode. Was it a sequence you studied for a while? Did you do a lot of takes for that big speech?

That was almost all my first passes. I knew that it was coming. Who he is was revealed to me right when it happened in the manga, so that’s how long I’ve been sitting on this information. Since then, initially, I tried to do what I do with Attack on Titan, which is to keep my head in the sand and know nothing. That way I feel like I give a more honest portrayal, especially in those first couple of takes. In this instance, there was no doing that because the fans of this particular franchise couldn’t help themselves. Whenever someone came up to me in line they’d scream it out. When that dam first broke, I just let it, and when people asked me if I wanted spoilers, I’d say, “yes,” as long as he’s not dying. Don’t let me know if I’m dying.

That scene was the most pressure that I’ve felt in a long time. I didn’t necessarily feel it while I was recording, but after we were done I really wanted to have done it all justice, even more than I normally do. I feel like a lot of people were waiting for this moment and that they really had high, high expectations for how it would go. I always come after the Japanese seiyuu [voice actors] and when he does a good job it has our fans hoping that I’ll do the same. A lot of it is positive reinforcement, but that distinctly ups the pressure to an extent. I know there will be some detractors who aren’t into it, because there always are, but you can’t let that get to you when you do what I do for a living.

I also feel like the anime caught up really quickly, too! They waited and waited and waited–and no offense to those who enjoy the hijinks at the high school–but now the anime has properly caught up and it feels like it just happened all of a sudden.