My Hero Academia Season 6 Awakens an Old Foe

Hawks and Dabi remain in an intense fight that’s as psychologically taxing as it is physically punishing. Each is determined to prove that they’re the real hero, but Dabi comes across as more convicted in his beliefs until Fumikage shows up to save the day–or at least, Hawks’ wings. Dabi brashly tells Fumikage to “think for yourself,” but this advice speaks volumes for all of these characters in terms of what they actually have to do in order to evolve.

Meanwhile, Pro Heroes like Endeavor, Mirko, and Gran Torino continue to lead the charge against the wild Nomu. These Pro Hero spectacles, combined with the assault on Dabi, continue to strive for excellence when it comes to My Hero Academia’s animation. These battles are beautiful sequences to behold, especially when everyone’s Quirks are working in tandem. These well-choreographed and realized bursts of action aren’t necessary, but they really do make a difference during a time where non-stop combat is the norm.

“The Thrill of Destruction” also gets to spend some time with the Class 1-A and 1-B students who are tasked with evacuation duty. This grows into a free-for-all for neglected characters as Ryuko, Burning, Iida, Najire, and Asui all get their respective moments. Once-crucial characters like Iida and Uraraka get to remind audiences why Midoriya was drawn to them in the first place. It’s always appreciated when the valuable support heroes from Class 1-A and 1-B are shown some love. “The Thrill of Destruction” also spins the series’ focus back to Midoriya, who’s been quite absent during the season’s first five episodes and finally receives some attention.

It’s no coincidence that My Hero Academia’s return to Deku occurs right when Shigaraki awakens. It’s more rewarding evidence that suggests the connection between these two. Midoriya is even driven forward by an internal One For All vestige that warns him of Shigaraki’s rebirth and that All For One’s revenge is imminent. This all gets very Star Wars and Force Spirits, but it’s still a direction that works for the series. If nothing else, it gives Deku and Shigaraki some means of “communication,” which is crucial since it may be some time until they actually face each other in combat.

Midoriya’s conscience and inner sense of heroism has never wavered, but this newly triggered voice of authority finally starts to interfere and assert itself within Deku. It’s exciting that the previous One For All vestiges that occupy the fringes of Midoriya’s subconscious are becoming more of an active presence. However, this is also terrifying for what it implies about the impending danger that lies ahead for the heroes.

Alternatively, Shigaraki’s grand awakening is treated tantamount to the arrival of a god. It’s a truly intimidating display that’s felt by every character and becomes the catalyst for what’s to come this season. It’s chilling that Shigaraki’s strength is equated to a “Plus Ultra” miracle that’s as much of an inspirational symbol as All Might’s power. Shigaraki’s new look poignantly includes X-Less’ cape, which is more evocative of All Might than ever before and further blurs the lines between heroes and villains.