Twice and Hawks Clash in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3

Twice has always been one of Shigaraki’s top soldiers and the last season really dug into the psychology of his character so that he’s more than just My Hero Academia’s rip-off of Deadpool. The character has made tremendous strides over a short period of time and he’s reached a point where his well-being is gripping enough to become the emotional core of the episode. Hawks’ betrayal of Twice has been a long time coming, but the execution of this con sends Twice into a terrifying tailspin. Not only has Twice been deceived, but his actions are largely responsible for the major takedown that the heroes seamlessly pull off. Twice is crushed on a personal level. However, this sobering reality check from Hawks opens Twice’s eyes to how he’s developed an unhealthy pattern where he continues to trust the wrong people, charting back as far as his approval of Kai Chisaki.

Hawks’ admission to Twice is a gutting betrayal, but it’s one that cuts Twice especially deep due to what it reveals to him about himself. It all stems from Twice’s sad compulsion to be able to trust the people that he cares about. It’s just as devastating that Hawks wants to help and reform Twice as a hero, but that the manipulated fighter has no interest in such an abandonment of his values. Neither of these two want to fight each other and an undeniably genuine bond has formed between them, even if it initially grew out of hate. Unfortunately, their contrasting values are just too strong for their connection to matter.

This emotional release is matched in an equally explosive Quirk clash between these two apex fighters. Hawks and Twice both spam their abilities ad infinitum and these unbelievable displays of destruction just casually consume the frame while they hash out their raw feelings. It’s one of the best reckonings that’s ever been in My Hero Academia, all of which is only made stronger by Twice’s valid criticism over Hawks and the rest of the heroes. Hawks might fight for the greater good, but is a hero really the type to give up on disenfranchised individuals who have been pushed into villainy? Is understanding not more heroic than elimination?

These themes have been in play since the start of the series, only to deeply evolve over the course of season five’s villain-centric storytelling and poignantly blossom across these early season six entries. It’s significant that top-tier villain Dabi is the one who builds Twice back up after he’s had his hopes and reality shattered by a Pro Hero. It’s hard to not root for Twice when he takes down a hero to save his villain friends, but it’s next to impossible to not get emotional over his muddy farewell. It’s a heartbreaking finish that leaves the villains looking like victims and the heroes have never come across as more vicious. It’s no coincidence that this epiphany is reached when the heroes’ success is at an all-time high and they tear through their enemies like a wave of terror.

The tragic fallout between Hawks and Twice is artistically juxtaposed against Hawks’ previous student, Fumikage. This individual who’s trusted his life in Hawk’s hands is living proof of the Pro Hero’s abilities and the goodness that he can instill in others. It’s bittersweet that the conclusion of “One’s Justice” seems to dash any hopes of an incredible hero team that’s made up of Hawks, Dark Shadow, and Twice.

Twice’s torturous fallout dominates most of “One’s Justice,” but the series doesn’t completely forget that it’s supposed to be about the heroes. The Gunga Villa strike team immaculately execute their attack as Chargebolt, Midnight, and Kamui Woods lead the assault. However, everyone gets a chance to shine and prove themselves, right down to Class 1-B’s favorite shroom girl.