Endeavor’s Legacy Comes Down To Hawks And Dabi On My Hero Academia

Keigo “Hawks” Takami has been a popular character ever since his first appearance. It’s easy to recognize that the titular “Inheritance” in this episode of My Hero Academia is in reference to Hawks’ connection to Endeavor. However, an unprecedented look into Hawks’ childhood details just how deep his love for Endeavor runs. In contrast, Dabi’s history still remains a mystery, but the predominant theory that surrounds the villain is that he’s the lost Todoroki child. This would mean that Hawks started to idolize Endeavor during the same youthful years when Dabi was being abused and iced out by his own father.

Different catalysts have brought Dabi and Hawks to this moment, yet both of their lives have been lived in response to the same person. It’s poetic that not only have their lives led them to this point, but that Dabi’s Quirk is Hawks’ one major weakness. “Inheritance” doesn’t let the embers of this fight go out, but Dabi raises a valid point when he questions why he shouldn’t kill Hawks after he did as much to Twice. As Dabi puts, “Fierce Wings burn up,” but visceral grudges last a lifetime.

Hawks and Dabi’s showdown is both figuratively and literally incendiary, but it only represents a fraction of the episode’s cathartic pain. The other meaning behind the “Inheritance” title corresponds with Shigaraki’s deadly awakening after Dr. Garaki has modified him into a Quirk-filled weapon of destruction. “Inheritance” feels slightly disjointed as the squabble between Hawks and Dabi transitions over to Nomu carnage and Shigaraki’s rebirth. That being said, these two storylines both feed into the same idea as they address characters who have been used up after fully devoting themselves to this cause. These parallels could be a little cleaner, but they work and the gorgeous fight sequences help connect some of the episode’s more disparate dots.

Some of the best moments from this season of My Hero Academia have involved methodical team attacks and “Inheritance” doesn’t hold back as Mirko and company dismantle Dr. Garaki’s lab. Mirko and Endeavor are in full force here, but there’s also plenty that’s accomplished by Aizawa’s Eraser Head. It’s been too long since Aizawa has actually been in a battle instead of teaching and acting in a mentor capacity. It’s a helpful reminder of Eraser Head’s strength and it’s obvious that his instincts haven’t gotten rusty during his extended time as a teacher.

Curiously, the most rewarding material that comes out of Aizawa and his Quirk is the epiphany that’s experienced by a High-End Nomu. A rare glimpse inside the Nomu’s inner monologue seems to indicate that this creature thrives through this new freedom and liberation. It’s unlikely that this Nomu will turn a new leaf and wind up fighting as a hero, but it’s yet another way in which My Hero Academia casts every character–hero, villain, biological monster–in shades of grey.

Fat Gum also gets some wonderful material in “Inheritance,” but it’s got nothing to do with his skills in battle. The rotund hero’s convenient means of transportation for Denki and Tokoyami becomes such an adorable highlight. It’s a smart way to sneak some levity into what’s otherwise a very dour installment of My Hero Academia. It’s not long until the cute fun of Fat Gum’s Quirk is followed up with a grisly sequence where Endeavor uses his Quirk to cauterize Mirko’s gaping wounds.