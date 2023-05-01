Superman Movie Reboot Just Got an Exciting New Update From DC

The Reign of the Supermen is coming! Maybe. As James Gunn prepares to officially close up his tenure in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, attention is increasingly turning toward his next directorial effort, and not just because it’s his first as co-head of DC Studios. Superman: Legacy brings a new Man of Steel to the DC Universe, and pushes Gunn into unfamiliar territory.

But before Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC’s movie efforts, WB was already in the process of developing a Superman movie, a project from J. J. Abrams, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, that would feature a Black Superman. Most assumed that Abrams and Coates’s project was canceled when it was not included in Gunn’s announcement of the upcoming DCU slate. But in a recent conversation with io9, Gunn confirms that Superman: Legacy does not negate Abrams and Coates’ project.

“Those two things are totally unrelated,” Gunn insisted. “I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen.”

Some might wonder how that could be true, given the goal of Gunn and Safran’s more focused and interconnected cinematic universe. Warner Bros. has made no secret of its desire to emulate the shared universe of the MCU and DC Studios laid out plans to do just that, beginning with Superman: Legacy in 2025.