Mr. and Mrs. Smith Ending Explained: What Happens to John and Jane?

Do John and Jane Die?

Sadly, our main John and Jane both probably do die, the show just politely excuses us from witnessing it. John and Jane do a solid job of getting away from John 2 and Jane 2. Using the knowledge that John 2 always sneezes three times, they make a break for it on John 2’s first sneeze, grazing his face with gunfire and running off to their panic room.

Unfortunately John received a pretty gnarly gunshot wound to the gut in the process. With Jane 2 prowling around outside the panic room, John and Jane take stock of their situation. Jane has one bullet left in her gun and John is completely out of ammunition. John argues that they should wait until nightfall to emerge from the panic room as they will better be able to attack Jane 2 in the darkness. Jane initially agrees but then realizes that the injured John isn’t going to make it that long.

So with one bullet in the chamber, Jane readies her gun and prepares to open the panic room door to assault Jane 2. She counts down from three and the show switches its perspective to outside the home. There viewers witness the faint light and popping sounds of three gunshots – a number that bodes poorly for John and Jane.

It’s possible that Jane was able to disable Jane 2 with one gunshot and the following two gunshots represent Jane killing Jane 2 with her own gun. The sounds happen in such quick succession though that it seems far more likely that Jane 2 merely killed the rogue Smiths as she’s done countless times before. It’s tragic, to be sure, but Mr. and Mrs. Smith is at least kind enough to give viewers at least some small semblance of hope, faint as it may be.

What Are John and Jane’s Real Names?

It turns out that John’s real name is Michael, as revealed by his mother to Jane. Jane’s real name is Alana, as revealed by John’s asking her under the effects of the truth serum. John and Jane both seem to agree that the revelation is fairly anticlimactic as John says he prefers Jane anyway. Those are the names they knew each other as when they fell in love and therefore those are the only names that matter.

What Was Up with Paul Dano’s Hot Neighbor?

Amid all the grim subject matter, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith finale does allow for one little moment of unexpected levity. The Smiths’ “Hot Neighbor,” played by beloved character actor Paul Dano, has stuck out like a sore thumb throughout the entire season. He always seemed to be in the Smiths’ business, suggesting that he had a major role to play in the finale. Is it possible that he would be revealed as a Company bigwig? A rival spy? Hihi himself? No, it turns out that Mr. and Mrs. Smith really just tapped Paul Dano to play a real estate speculator who was obsessed with the Smiths’ house.