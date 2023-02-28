True Lies Skips Right to the ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Fun

When James Cameron brought True Lies to theaters in 1994, it was seen as a spy thriller showcase for Arnold Schwarzenegger featuring a whole lot of amazing stunts and practical effects, with Jamie Lee Curtis serving as eye candy with almost accidental skills thrown in. The CBS adaptation premiering this week is more of a level playing field between husband and wife Harry and Helen Tasker, played by Steve Howey (Shameless) and Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

Gonzaga admits she didn’t watch the original True Lies, but she acknowledges its problematic treatment of Helen. “I had never seen it, and that was helpful for me in playing Helen for the pilot because I wasn’t affected by Jamie’s iconic performance — I didn’t want to be!” she says. “I’ve seen half of it; I’ve seen up to the helicopter. It’s no one’s fault; it’s history’s fault that some of it does not hold up… The performances are so great, but there’s a couple of lines where I’m like, ‘Wow, that got past so many people!’”

Howey explains that True Lies wanted to pay homage to the movie but didn’t want to mimic it. “In our version, Helen thinks that Harry’s cheating on her,” he says. “So in the failed attempt for Harry to try to convince Helen that he’s not having an affair, he invites her along for a mission, and then they get kidnapped. So from that pilot into the next episodes, Helen is now a part of Omega, and we go from True Lies into Mr. and Mrs. Smith if you will.”

The fun of True Lies moving straight into a married spy team lies in the humor of Helen’s amateur nature. “We kind of summarize the film in the pilot, and then we look at the life beyond that,” says Gonzaga. “That’s kind of what’s so fun for me is I get to be this character that is thrown into the world of being a spy, and I get to mine the comedy of not knowing what the hell I’m doing. But also the adrenaline of kind of liking it sometimes or getting over eager and thinking she’s learned enough.”