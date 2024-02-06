Mr. and Mrs. Smith Cast: All the Guest Stars of the Prime Video Spy Series

Alexander Skarsgård as John Smith

Along with brothers Bill and Gustaf and father Stellan, Alexander Skarsgård is part of the uber successful Skarsgård acting family of Sweden. Alexander got his first big break as the brooding vampire Eric Northman in True Blood. Since then he’s had a prolific and successful career in movies like Godzilla v. Kong, The Northman, and Infinity Room. He’s also continued to work on television in projects like Big Little Lies and Succession. Previously he appeared as a debauched version of himself in season 3 of Glover’s Atlanta.

Eiza González as Jane Smith

Playing the Jane to Skarsgård’s John in the series cold open is Mexican actress and singer Eiza González. You’ve likely seen González in projects like Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, and even Godzilla v. Kong (which also featured Skarsgård). She’s also lined up for a major role in Netflix’s upcoming 3 Body Problem.

Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor

Jane seems to think their next door neighbor is hot, while John thinks he’s more than a little odd. In short: he’s a Paul Dano character. The NYC-native has been acting professionally since his teens but only somewhat recently has he become a household name due to roles in big projects like The Fablemans (in which he plays an analog of Steven Spielberg’s father) and The Batman (in which he plays The Riddler). Before that Dano has been a big part of films such as There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, and Swiss Army Man.

John Turturro as Eric Shane

Whenever they get around to building the Character Actor Hall of Fame, John Turturro will surely be one of the first performers enshrined in it. That’s what makes him the perfect choice to play enigmatic billionaire Eric Shane. Turturro is one of the few actors who can claim to being a frequent collaborator of both Adam Sandler (Mr. Deeds, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan) and The Coen Brothers (Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?). Turturro is liable to pop up in just about any movie you’re watching. More recently, however, his TV work has really shined with roles in major projects like Severance, The Plot Against America, and The Night Of.

Sharon Horgan as Gavol Martin

Introduced in episode 3 is powerful married couple Gavol and Parker Martin. Playing the better (and richer) half of this duo is Sharon Horgan. Horgan is an Irish actress, writer, and comedian best known for his expansive work in television. She has created or co-created numerous successful comedy series, the most familiar of which to American audiences should be Prime Video’s Catastrophe, in which he starred alongside co-creator Rob Delaney.

Billy Campbell as Parker Martin

Playing Parker Martin is Billy Campbell, an immensely recognizable actor. After getting his big start as Luke Fuller on Dynasty, Campbell has gone on to appear in projects like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Killing, and Enough (in which he gets the shit kicked out of him by Jennifer Lopez).