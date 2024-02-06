Mr. and Mrs. Smith Cast: All the Guest Stars of the Prime Video Spy Series
From Paul Dano to John Turturro, Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith features a truly eclectic guest cast.
Though it’s based on a 2005 movie of the same name, Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith is something that’s increasingly rare these days: an honest-to-goodness TV show. The Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane-created spy thriller understands the required rhythms of its medium very well. Each episode presents a self-contained chapter within the dangerous marriage of John (Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) while also subtly forwarding their overall story.
The commitment to the usual TV format also means that Mr. and Mrs. Smith gets to introduce one hell of a roster of guest stars. Save for its finale, every episode of this show features at least one stupendously talented and famous guest star. If you’re wondering who each of these guest stars are or where you’ve previously seen them: don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. What follows is a list of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith cast, beginning with our titular Smiths and then continuing on with guest stars in episode order.
Donald Glover as John Smith
In addition to serving as the co-creator of Mr. and Mrs. Smith (as part of his current overall deal with Amazon), Donald Glover also co-stars as John Smith, taking over the role from Brad Pitt in the 2005 film. You probably know Glover from … well, virtually everything. He’s an intensely busy writer and performer. After getting his mainstream start as Troy Barnes on NBC comedy Community, he created and starred in the surreal dramedy Atlanta for FX. He also has an award-winning career as a musician under the name Childish Gambino.
Maya Erskine as Jane Smith
The role of Jane Smith, played by Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, was originally slated to be played by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. When she left the project due to creative differences, Glover and Sloane turned to ascendant comedic actress Maya Erskine. Erskine is best known for co and starring in Pen15, in which she and co-creator Anna Konkle played their middle school-aged selves. She also voiced the lead character in recent Netflix animated series Blue Eye Samurai.
Alexander Skarsgård as John Smith
Along with brothers Bill and Gustaf and father Stellan, Alexander Skarsgård is part of the uber successful Skarsgård acting family of Sweden. Alexander got his first big break as the brooding vampire Eric Northman in True Blood. Since then he’s had a prolific and successful career in movies like Godzilla v. Kong, The Northman, and Infinity Room. He’s also continued to work on television in projects like Big Little Lies and Succession. Previously he appeared as a debauched version of himself in season 3 of Glover’s Atlanta.
Eiza González as Jane Smith
Playing the Jane to Skarsgård’s John in the series cold open is Mexican actress and singer Eiza González. You’ve likely seen González in projects like Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, and even Godzilla v. Kong (which also featured Skarsgård). She’s also lined up for a major role in Netflix’s upcoming 3 Body Problem.
Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor
Jane seems to think their next door neighbor is hot, while John thinks he’s more than a little odd. In short: he’s a Paul Dano character. The NYC-native has been acting professionally since his teens but only somewhat recently has he become a household name due to roles in big projects like The Fablemans (in which he plays an analog of Steven Spielberg’s father) and The Batman (in which he plays The Riddler). Before that Dano has been a big part of films such as There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, and Swiss Army Man.
John Turturro as Eric Shane
Whenever they get around to building the Character Actor Hall of Fame, John Turturro will surely be one of the first performers enshrined in it. That’s what makes him the perfect choice to play enigmatic billionaire Eric Shane. Turturro is one of the few actors who can claim to being a frequent collaborator of both Adam Sandler (Mr. Deeds, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan) and The Coen Brothers (Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?). Turturro is liable to pop up in just about any movie you’re watching. More recently, however, his TV work has really shined with roles in major projects like Severance, The Plot Against America, and The Night Of.
Sharon Horgan as Gavol Martin
Introduced in episode 3 is powerful married couple Gavol and Parker Martin. Playing the better (and richer) half of this duo is Sharon Horgan. Horgan is an Irish actress, writer, and comedian best known for his expansive work in television. She has created or co-created numerous successful comedy series, the most familiar of which to American audiences should be Prime Video’s Catastrophe, in which he starred alongside co-creator Rob Delaney.
Billy Campbell as Parker Martin
Playing Parker Martin is Billy Campbell, an immensely recognizable actor. After getting his big start as Luke Fuller on Dynasty, Campbell has gone on to appear in projects like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Killing, and Enough (in which he gets the shit kicked out of him by Jennifer Lopez).
Wagner Moura as John Smith
First introduced in episode 4, the “other” John and Jane Smith are major characters in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Playing the male half of this duo is Wagner Moura, a Brazilian actor and filmmaker. Moura is undoubtedly best known to American TV audiences for portraying real life drug kingpin Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s Narcos. Next up he can be seen in Alex Garland’s film Civil War.
Parker Posey as Jane Smith
An indie cinema superstar, Parker Posey is a legendary actress who you’ve undoubtedly seen in a whole host of stuff. Most recently she played Smith in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot while also turning up in Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid.
Ron Perlman as Toby Hellinger
The “kid” at the center of episode 5 “Do You Want Kids?” is actually Toby Hellinger, played by the very much grown up Ron Perlman. Best known as the titular character in Hellboy (the good one), Perlman has had a lengthy career of playing tough guys. This includes his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim, and Poker Face. And for what it’s worth, the whole tough guy thing might not be an act.
Sarah Paulson as Therapist
Joining Hot Neighbor and the Smiths themselves as Mr. and Mrs. Smith characters without names, Sarah Paulson plays the therapist in episode 6. You probably know Paulson for being TV producer Ryan Murphy’s muse and appearing in most seasons of American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and the like. Outside of those TV obligations, however, she’s also had roles in films like 12 Years a Slave, Bird Box, and Glass.
Michaela Coel as Bev
Playing the alluring competing spy Bev in episode 7 is British actress, writer, and filmmaker Michaela Coel. Best known for her creation of acclaimed British series Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, Coel is also developing a worldwide brand through roles in Black Mirror “USS Callister,” Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
All eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith are available to stream on Prime Video now.