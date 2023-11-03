How Blue Eye Samurai’s Fight Scenes Were Crafted

Green: You’re just always looking like how are we going to challenge her in new ways and keep the downward pressure on. We begin this story when Mizu is really announcing herself, she’s gone public. The suggestion is she might have been doing this for a while and we really only get to that in Episode 5 when we unveil what she’s been doing in the intervening time – some of it anyway, there’s more to tell.

You’re always thinking of what the pressure is going to look like, who’s coming. It’s going to be some mercenaries, some bad mercenaries. We know that she can kill some bad guys in a tavern, but it isn’t until episode 2 where you go “How is she going to go up against professional killers?” It turns out, that’s only the start of the challenges ahead.

More than just intense action, Blue Eye Samurai is a love letter to Japan, providing a window into this culture, like with the fishermen or festival sequences. What elements of Japan did you want to introduce to audiences who might not be aware of them?

Noizumi: When we did our research of the time, it’s just such a rich culture. There’s just so much and it was hard to decide what we were going to use and not. We knew that Mizu was going to have to go on this quest from town to town. We needed to see the richness of the culture and have something to contrast the bloodshed and see some of the beauty that maybe she’s not seeing because she’s so single-minded on darkness.

We needed some beauty, we needed all of that to create a richness for the show, which I think we did.

Green: We also see things that a lot of people don’t know about. When you see a lot of film and television set in that period, you see “Japan’s Greatest Hits.” It’s all the tropes and familiar images and I’m sure we have things that people consider among those. We just went “What are some of the things that people have never seen before?”