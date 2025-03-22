The Most Underrated SNL Cast Members of All Time

While he seldom came close to matching his co-stars’ loud-mouthed comedic antics, Nealon’s dialed-back presence helped make each of his segments that much more enjoyable, from Hans and Franz and the Politically Incorrect Private Investigator to his stint as Weekend Update’s regular host.

14. Victoria Jackson

One of the many SNL alumni who dropped off the map upon her departure from the series in 1992, Victoria Jackson tapped into her unconventional comedic style throughout her five-year tenure on SNL. A skilled mimic who could perfectly impersonate such celebrities as Roseanne Barr and Zsa Zsa Gabor, Jackson regularly veered towards more unorthodox comedic stunts during her time on the show, as evidenced by her repeated appearances on Weekend Update.

Appearing alongside Dennis Miller, it wasn’t long before Jackson’s straightforward demeanor devolved into increasingly strange behavior, leading her to hop on Miller’s desk, read poetry, perform handstands, and break out into a whimsical song and dance routine. In an era where Phil Hartman, Jon Lovitz, and Dana Carvey took to the stage, Jackson truly made it seem like anything and everything could happen on Weekend Update, solidifying herself as one of the best guests to ever appear on SNL’s long-running segment.

13. Tim Meadows

More dedicated scholars of SNL history might readily recognize him for his role as the effortlessly suave Ladies’ Man, but Tim Meadows was oh so much more. Starring on SNL for just under a decade, Meadows somehow possessed instant chemistry with any star he appeared alongside, be it ‘90s loudmouths like Chris Farley or more theatrical 2000s cast members like Will Ferrell.

A decent enough impressionist known for portraying the likes of Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods, and Oprah Winfrey, Meadows lended a certain level of credibility to SNL’s most outlandish sketches, seldom breaking character when every other cast member broke into uncontrollable chuckles. Watching Meadows proudly embody the straight man archetype, suddenly it seemed all the more feasible that Bill Clinton strolled into an ordinary McDonald’s, two shirtless Bible salesmen knocked on your front door, or that O.J. Simpson just wrote the words “I did it” on an ESPN football telestrator.

12. Jay Pharoah

To be clear, Jay Pharoah did do an amazing job embodying the smooth-voiced charisma of Barack Obama whenever he donned the guise of the Commander-in-Chief. But far from being a one trick phony when it came to his presidential impersonations, Pharaoh could also conjure up accurate portrayals of virtually any celebrity featured in People magazine or TMZ, be it Kanye West, Jay-Z, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, or Denzel Washington.