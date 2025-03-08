The 12 Best Saturday Night Live Hosts Ever

The best Saturday Night Live hosts remind us how important that role is. Through ups and downs, one of the best reasons to tune into SNL is to see what that week’s host will do. Some hosts quickly discover that they are not fit for the unique world of live sketch comedy. Others exceed all expectations or meet some absurdly high ones.

Today, we celebrate the best of the best SNL hosts. While quantity of appearances is obviously a factor in these rankings, the thing that separates the best of the best is their ability to forge a legacy for themselves in Studio 8H that is as good—if not better than— what they did outside of those hallowed halls. And while SNL regulars that returned to host were not ruled out of contention, there is something truly special about those outsiders who prove that they could have been some of SNL’s greatest cast members if things had gone slightly differently.

12. Adam Driver

To be fair, most of Adam Driver’s Saturday Night Live hosting gigs revolve around the gag that he’s a very serious actor who rarely seems to realize he’s in an SNL sketch. To be even more fair, that constant straight man approach almost always delivers.

Few things are better than watching Adam Driver play an old-timey oil baron who embarrasses his son during career day or a Medieval Times performer who has decided to go way too method. The SNL crew always know exactly how to deploy Adam Driver, and we are often the beneficiaries of their genius.