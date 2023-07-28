Twisted Metal: The Strange History Behind Evil Clown Sweet Tooth

Needles was depicted as a lunatic in a clown costume who was willing to leave a mountain of wreckage and broken bodies in exchange for a paper bag from his childhood that he considered his best friend. While one of many playable drivers, he was relatively more prominent due to having some connections. One driver was a ghost fighting for his chance to come back to life. His ending revealed that he was killed outside of a circus, presumably by Needles. Meanwhile, a cab driver named Charlie Kane entered Twisted Metal in order to find information on his missing son. The tragedy of his search was that he would have to kill Needles in the contest in order to discover their familial connection.

1996’s Twisted Metal 2 would feature the flaming clown head with the logo, but the box art would feature four different cars – also, the Eiffel Tower to show that this contest was no longer contained in LA. As the game had a more comic book aesthetic with animated stills, they redesigned Needles so that his clothing was more classical Pagliacci with the baggy onesie and fuzzy buttons, but this time gave him a head covered in fire. There was no in-story explanation for it at the time. The drooling psycho was just constantly on fire and never referenced it.

Sweet Tooth was not part of the base roster, but a hidden character whose stats made playing with him a handicap. That didn’t completely hinder his impact, as the game’s final boss was an insane Charlie Kane now driving Dark Tooth, a freaky cross between an ice cream truck and a monster truck. Outside of that crazy boss battle, there were no outright connections to Sweet Tooth on the roster.

Well, except for Roadkill…

The driver of Roadkill’s name was Marcus Kane. The game in no way suggested a relationship between the two outside of the last name. This is a game that outright named one of its drivers Ken Masters, like the guy from Street Fighter, so this could have just been a creative oversight at the time. Marcus was a crazed homeless man, insisting that the world was wrong, like they were in a simulation of some sort. He wanted Calypso to let him wake up. When granted his wish in his ending, it was played as ominous despite his happy reunion with his family, as if something was still very wrong.

The 989 Studios Era: What a Joke

For 1998’s Twisted Metal III, development was given to 989 Studios. Interestingly enough, without the Twisted Metal franchise, SingleTrac created two vehicular combat titles with Critical Depth and Rogue Trip to fill the void. Each game featured a character with a similar unhinged, marketable goofball vibe, such as Captain Cutlass (a pirate host of a kid’s show who got fired and turned to bloodlust) and Richard “Dick” Biggs (a hockey mask-wearing fast food chef who drives the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile). Neither quite had that staying power, sadly.