Marvel Needs Kingpin’s Echo Return Now More Than Ever

The Coming of the Kingpin

Even as the MCU rose to its dominant place in popular culture, critics and fans launched two knocks against it. Many complained about the lack of good baddies in the shared universe, lamenting the lackluster screen presence of Whiplash and Abomination. At the same time, critics complained that too many Marvel movies climaxed with a giant blue light in the sky, the films’ colossal stakes undermining the tension.

Those same complaints couldn’t be leveled against the Daredevil series that launched on Netflix in 2015. While Daredevil eventually did get caught up in world-ending nonsense involving the Hand, especially in the series’ second season and the ill-fated crossover Defenders, Kingpin’s power plays stayed securely within the limitations of New York City. Heck, in the first season, Fisk really only wanted control of Hell’s Kitchen, an area disrupted by the Battle of New York in The Avengers.

Instead of diminishing his importance, Wilson Fisk’s focus on a small area of the city made him a more immediate threat. Take the end of the first season’s penultimate episode, in which Fisk visits the apartment of reporter Ben Urich (Curtis Vonde-Hall). The scene begins with the recently-fired Urich entering his apartment, letting the sorrow and resignation set in as he begins to work on a blog. No sooner does Urich start typing, a voice speaks from the shadows. Fisk has been in his apartment.

Episode director Euros Lyn lets the scene play out slowly, with Fisk working through his emotions while Urich steels himself against what he assumes is just another thug with an empty threat. Darkness engulfs almost the entirety of Fisk’s face and body, accentuating the character’s inner turmoil. When Fisk finally strikes and strangles Urich, it’s legitimately terrifying, not just because he’s killing off a beloved character from the comics, but because Fisk feels so powerful. It results in the death of just one man, but it’s a man we care about, even more than the thousands threatened when Sokovia lifts into the air in Avengers: Age of Ultron or when Dar-Ben threatens the population of Aldana in The Marvels.

The Passion of Wilson Fisk

The effectiveness of Fisk as a character comes from D’Onofrio’s performance. Fisk has always been a tricky character to bring to life. Although John Romita drew Wilson Fisk as an intimidating and stocky man for his first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #50, many who followed often portrayed him as either just overweight or buff. We see this in the giant human wall in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Michael Clarke Duncan’s muscleman in Daredevil, or even the slightly stocky businessman played by John Rhys-Davies in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk

While the actual sizes vary from performer to performer, almost all of them portray Fisk as a man obsessed with his own power. Spider-Verse’s Liev Schreiber shows hints of vulnerability when he sees versions of his wife Vanessa and son Richard from different universes, but he most often emphasizes the sneer and swagger of the character. Meanwhile, Duncan flashes a menacing smile when the Man Without Fear enters his office in Daredevil, ready to do hand-to-hand combat with the masked hero.