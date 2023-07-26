Marvel Fans Are Pointing Out a Major Secret Invasion Finale Plot Hole

The finale ended with G’iah transforming into a Super Skrull alongside Gravik, having bested him using the powers of Captain Marvel and then freeing the trapped humans in New Skrullos. As a reminder, Skrulls had been masquerading as various political movers and shakers, while the humans were kept imprisoned in New Skrullos. G’iah rescued the likes of Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross and Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, with Rhodey being warned to take it easy because he’d been “held hostage for a long time.”

Seeing how Gravik thought the radiation would quickly incapacitate Fury, disgruntled fans are questioning why Rodes and co. haven’t had their skin melted off. Some claim that the humans were likely held in an underground facility that might’ve had more protection, but as Faux Fury’s Geiger counter showed, the radiation levels in New Skrullos are off the charts. One sceptic grumbled, “This describes the entire Post-Endgame MCU. Almost every project has had some major issue that could be easily fixed if someone objectively just looked at it once.”

Someone else joked, “That’s a show written by an AI for sure,” mocking the show’s divisive AI opening. As someone else pointed out, “Something something alien technology…” Many suggested the Skrull pods kept them safe, with tubes for feeding and waste also potentially pumping an iodine solution into their bloodstream. The general consensus is that Skrull tech kept the hosts alive, but for many, it’s just lazy and convenient writing. If Skrulls absorb a human’s memories when they take their form, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to keep them alive at all.

This isn’t the only plot hole doing the rounds post-Secret Invasion. Elsewhere, it was pointed out that Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) shouldn’t have her DNA in the Avengers database. The whole point of “The Harvest” is that Skrulls headed out onto the Avengers: Endgame battlefield to collect the DNA of the heroes and villains that bled there. This explains how Corvus Glaive and Thanos ended up in the mix, but unless we’re missing a trick, Ghost was nowhere near the battle. Was this just a way to remind us that the character exists ahead of Hannah John-Kamen reprising her role for Thunderbolts?

We doubt the writers are too fussed with the odd plot hole here and there, but with Secret Invasion not being the end of the story for the Skrull invasion – and them poised to play a part in The Marvels – we could revisit the cocoon conundrum again. Notably, the potential Secret Invasion plot holes hammer home the fact it feels like a rushed series that either left key details on the cutting room floor or was never that bothered with them in the first place. No matter what, there are sure to be those who think even if Secret Invasion had nine episodes like She-Hulk, it would’ve still ended up as a middling mess of plot holes and filler arcs.