Groundbreaking Marvel Editor Christian Cooper Would Now Like to Show You Some Birds

Under most circumstances, being a groundbreaking figure in a cultural powerhouse like Marvel would be the first line item on one’s life story. But being Black in America sometimes means you enter the American historical canon of racial injustice when you least expect it. Still, if there ever was a case in making lemonade out of lemons, Cooper is about to do so.

Last year, National Geographic announced that Cooper would be hosting his own birdwatching TV series. Now, Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper is set to premiere the first of its six episodes on Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. on Nat Geo WILD.

Since Den of Geek feels quite strongly about Marvel comics and I personally feel quite strongly about the ethereal majesty of birds, we sat down with Cooper to discuss Marvel, the Central Park incident, and nature’s perfect flying doofuses.

Christian Cooper admires Independence, Auburn’s honorary War Eagle, before her pre-gameday flight practice. (National Geographic for Disney)

Den of Geek: You open each episode of Extraordinary Birder with the story of how your father put binoculars in your hand at age 10 and you’ve been interested in birds ever since. Can you tell me a little more about that?

Christian Cooper: My dad was a biology teacher his whole life. He was always fascinated with nature and that’s what he bequeathed to me and my sister from a very early age. For me, [that fascination] took the form of birds. Why that happened is anyone’s guess. More than likely it’s because I built a birdfeeder when I was a kid. They put me in a woodshop class (God knows why because to this day tools and I have no working relationship). But I had to build a birdfeeder or a footstool and thank God I picked the birdfeeder! I put it up in the backyard and I kept wondering what these crows that had red on their wings were. I quickly found out they’re actually Red-winged blackbirds and they remain one of my favorites.

Not long after that we took a cross-country camping trip. Me, my sister, my dad, my mom, and the family cocker spaniel all bundled into one of those Volkswagen vans – those Westfalia campers with the pop-up tops. That’s what we were in for the whole summer. We went across the country. It was a lot of driving – lots of time with nothing but cornfields out the window. We couldn’t bring much so one of the few things we brought along was the Peterson Field Guide to Birds. Time to kill, not much to do, I flipped through the book. I had an impressionable young mind and by the time we reached the West Coast I’d be like “oh look, mom and dad! There goes a Black-billed magpie.” They were like “how the hell does he know that?”