Manly Bands Holiday Gift Guide

The Aragorn

If you’re trying to send a message of intense nobility, there may be no better character than Aragorn, son of Arathorn. One of the most important character’s from J.R.R. Tolkien’s timeless fantasy epic, Aragorn has himself a compact, charcoal-gray band thanks to the folks at Manly Bands. The inside of the brown — a smooth, wooden brown — with the solid dash line on the outside make it particularly beautiful to look at.

The relative simplicity of the design suit the humble king quite well. Plus, like many of Manly Bands products, the band comes with a lifetime limited warranty. Especially if you’re familiar with Aragorn’s love life from the series, that part feels poetic!

The Legolas

Legolas, like in the series, is just a tad bit louder than someone like Aragorn. Not in an audible sense, but in an aesthetic sense — and this Manly Bands design does exactly that. It’s design is perfectly suited for Legolas’ Elven background. The cobalt chrome color is great, but the green ashwood accompaniment makes it even better.

There’s also a carving for the Lord of the Rings logo on the inside, or US-based customers can get a custom message engraved as well. Elven fans, or simply fans of cool folks that are remarkably good with arrows, won’t want to miss this one.