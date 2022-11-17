MobyFox Star Wars Watch Bands Are Must-buy Holiday Gift

But dear reader, I know you. You’re like Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, lacking patience. You’re foreseeing images — taking guesses at what’s yet to come — without knowing about the specifics. Don’t worry, I know you want to see the legendary folks from the Star Wars universe. Characters that remain in our hearts to this day…FEAR NOT! MobyFox, of course came through.

The big bad boy, the chosen one, the silly-dad-joke-spewing Sith lord — perhaps the singular most famous villain in history — is here: Darth Vader. This particular one has a cool leather material with the Empire’s logo imprinted and I sincerely dare anyone to say that screen background doesn’t absolutely rule. The dark side is a path to abilities that some may deem unnatural, but I think we’re all in agreement about how slick of a look this particular band is. And even if the leather isn’t quite your vibe, MobyFox has plenty of other dark side folks amongst their ranks.

In terms of what some would call the “boring” side, though, there’s plenty of Jedi and friends in the MobyFox collection.

Namely, this band is inspired by perhaps the most consistently well done character — and, for some, the most attractive — throughout all of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Extremely blue and extremely cool, MobyFox’s Obi-Wan design is a fantastic homage to one of the most famous Jedi to ever live. On top of the sleek blue, the lightsaber streaking across the side make this one especially enticing — and perhaps more so following the recent release of the eponymous Disney+ series.

On top of featuring bands for other heroes like Rey and Finn, there’s also some love for the droids! C-3PO and R2-D2, as shown below, couldn’t possibly be left off of this collection.