MobyFox Star Wars Watch Bands Are Must-buy Holiday Gift
Check out the best products MobyFox has to offer this holiday season from a galaxy far, far away.
This article is sponsored by Mobyfox.
A long time in a galaxy not even remotely close to far away, there was a special entity that appeared to save us. No, it was not Grogu saving us with his near-unrivaled level of cuteness. But rather, it’s the folks over at MobyFox making sure our watch game is strong with the force. What better way to showcase your Star Wars fandom than their new Star Wars collection, which features a plethora of your favorite Jedi, Droids, and everything in between!
Oh, but you want specifics don’t you? A wise master always minds his surroundings, after all. Let’s take a look at exactly what MobyFox is offering!
To start things off, let’s take a look at the Star Wars thing that, well, literally starts things off! The Galactic Smartwatch Band is an homage to the iconic opening credits style of the saga. The little stars scattered throughout the design capture the feeling of a vast galaxy. As a nice small touch, the yellow clip has both the Rebellion’s X-Wing on one side and the Empire’s Tie Fighter on the other. You have to make sure you cover all your bases, it’s a big galaxy.
But dear reader, I know you. You’re like Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, lacking patience. You’re foreseeing images — taking guesses at what’s yet to come — without knowing about the specifics. Don’t worry, I know you want to see the legendary folks from the Star Wars universe. Characters that remain in our hearts to this day…FEAR NOT! MobyFox, of course came through.
The big bad boy, the chosen one, the silly-dad-joke-spewing Sith lord — perhaps the singular most famous villain in history — is here: Darth Vader. This particular one has a cool leather material with the Empire’s logo imprinted and I sincerely dare anyone to say that screen background doesn’t absolutely rule. The dark side is a path to abilities that some may deem unnatural, but I think we’re all in agreement about how slick of a look this particular band is. And even if the leather isn’t quite your vibe, MobyFox has plenty of other dark side folks amongst their ranks.
In terms of what some would call the “boring” side, though, there’s plenty of Jedi and friends in the MobyFox collection.
Namely, this band is inspired by perhaps the most consistently well done character — and, for some, the most attractive — throughout all of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Extremely blue and extremely cool, MobyFox’s Obi-Wan design is a fantastic homage to one of the most famous Jedi to ever live. On top of the sleek blue, the lightsaber streaking across the side make this one especially enticing — and perhaps more so following the recent release of the eponymous Disney+ series.
On top of featuring bands for other heroes like Rey and Finn, there’s also some love for the droids! C-3PO and R2-D2, as shown below, couldn’t possibly be left off of this collection.
Both color schemes are fantastic and reflect the droids, but the art is what makes them, with tiny little features akin to a machine blueprint that capture the droid’s features and sensibilities. Perhaps those who are Pittsburgh Steelers, or Las Vegas Golden Knights, fans will gravitate toward C-3PO’s color scheme, while the more cool blue of R2-D2 may entice those who are fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But lastly, and perhaps this writer’s personal favorite, is MobyFox’s Princess Leia design.
Perhaps I’m just a sucker for this sort of color scheme, but it’s also the stringy silhouette of Leia, as well as a slightly dirtied rebellion logo that makes this one shine. On top of that, there’s also a special gold edition of the design that somehow looks even better.
With this overview, you’ve taken a small step into a much larger world (of MobyFox’s watch bands). Be sure to check out their entire Star Wars collection that we didn’t get a chance to cover, as I’m sure even the most jilted of fans will find something to love.
And if they’re not a fan of the wars that happen in the stars? Be sure to check out some of their other incredible designs as well. Basically, MobyFox has you completely covered for whatever your fandom may be.