TCG And Tabletop Gaming Holiday Gift Guide

Buy the Marvel Heroclix Starter Set on eBay

Magic the Gathering: The Brother’s War Draft Boosters

Magic the Gathering remains the gold standard for all collectible card games. It’s understandable then that one of this year’s hottest CCG releases (and Magic’s 94th expansion) is The Brother’s War. This holiday season showcases a number of Brother’s War-related product, including this much-demanded Draft Boosters set.

Buy the Magic The Gathering: The Brother’s War Draft Boosters on eBay

Milestone Dakota Universe Trading Cards

Milestone is super hot right now. After a long hiatus, the company, founded in the 1990s by a group of brilliant Black comic creators, is back in publication and as good as they ever were. And if you want a reminder of their early excellence, these trading cards are a great way to reminisce. These cards have original artwork of the Milestone heroes—Icon, Rocket, Hardware, Static. But the comics aren’t hot enough yet to have driven the cost of the cards through the roof: you can still find boxes for an absolute steal.

Buy the Milestone Dakota Universe Trading Cards on eBay

Middle-earth Collectible Card Game

When it comes to collectible card games, everything old is new again. Buoyed by the success of