Manifest: Why Angelina is the Ultimate Villain

Angelina’s whole backstory sets her up to be the perfect villain. When we first meet Angelina in season three, we bear witness to the trauma inflicted on her by her religious extremist parents. Imprisoning your child because you deem her callings to communication with the devil is a big no, no, and it causes us, like the Stones, to feel nothing but sympathy for her. Thus, our weakened defenses blind us to any wrongdoing she initially does as we write it off as a product of her trauma. However, while we can acknowledge her trauma made her unstable and led her down a misguided path with God, how this led to her planning to take down the whole world with the last remaining shard of the omega sapphire is a mesmerizing exploration. Her inability to be rationalized with makes her the biggest threat in the show yet. Arguably more so than the mystery of the plane and the death date.

Angelina’s connection to the Stones

Angelina’s trauma and upbringing understandably make it hard for her to connect with people as she’s never felt the unconditional love she should have received from her parents. But as we see Cal and the rest of the Stone’s kindness visibly affect her, Angelina’s attempt to find her purpose in life only leads her further down the road of insanity. Her relationship with meth head Pete Baylor (Devin Harjes) seemed to mark a repair going on in Angelina’s life, but when he dies, that rips back open, and we see her reach a complete breaking point. It leaves her with the one thing she has left and what her parents taught her, God’s word and scripture.

Angelina’s initial close connection to the Stones thus becomes something we didn’t see as a threat but should have. Her innocent persona caused Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace’s kindness to blind them in, noticing that Angelina was someone desperate to fit in no matter the cost. But beyond that, Angelina spent her time assessing the Stones because to her, they illustrated a perfect family and people who fit in. Something she wanted more than anything.

So, when her turning into Olive (Luna Blaise) – dying her hair, dressing like Olive and then acting like Eden’s big sister – doesn’t cause her to fit in and instead causes Grace and Olive to reject her, this only causes Angelina to take a further step down her path of insanity and find a new fixation in the form of baby Eden. Someone who can’t judge nor reject her. Her vision of Eden as her guardian angel leads to the death of Grace, where season four picks up.

Why the other Manifest villains cannot compete with Angelina

Season four shows us Angelina, no longer cares about being accepted, she fully believes in what she’s doing, and that’s all that matters. We bear witness to the fact Angelina is genuinely clever and not just psychotic. Despite being on the run for two years and people knowing she kidnapped Eden and killed Grace, she still convinces people to help her hide out. Her sole focus is on manipulating Eden’s powers and keeping her guardian angel safe. So after Eden rejects her and decides to be with Ben, she convinces herself that she’s the archangel sent to spread vengeance on the world. She uses the omega sapphire to manipulate Ben and Cal with fake callings trying to get them to give up.

Any morals she once had are gone because she knows what she wants and killing people in the process doesn’t phase her. Her parents also become serial killers to kill off the people who helped Angelina hide Eden. Doesn’t phase her a bit. Her sole focus is now on being the world’s biggest nightmare and making everyone else suffer. The final moment of the finale, where we see Angelina opening up lava-filled fissures around her seems like Angelina’s unstable nature will see her be a villain to the end and despite her being an absolute menace, it makes for fantastic TV.