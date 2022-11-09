Manifest Season 4 Theories: What Is the Divine Consciousness?

Cal is the Savior and Angelina the Fallen Angel

Cal Stone (Ty Doran) has survived death once again thanks to Zeke Landon’s (Matthew Long) sacrifice. We now know that Cal is a central figure in stopping Angelina as not only do they have a connection that is bordering on unhealthy but he was also able to destroy the Omega Sapphire. His resurrection and his journey throughout the four seasons of Manifest suggest that his path has religious meaning. Cal is like a Christ figure, all knowing (even if he can’t remember it all), and he was resurrected and came back older which means Angelina represents Satan or a fallen angel. Even her seat number on the plane 42D could be interpreted religiously. 4+2 equals 6 and in the Bible 6 often signifies imperfection particularly the imperfection of man and the sins and weaknesses they have.

Cal could also have another religious interpretation as the Archangel Gabriel. In season 4 when Cal comes back older, he is known as Gabriel to the outside world. We’re not told why he’s given that name but in Christianity the angel Gabriel is described as a guardian angel who protected Israel. If instead of Jesus he is reflecting Gabriel, Angelina could have been calling the wrong Stone child her guardian angel the whole time. Instead of Eden it should have been Cal. However it’s too late now as Cal is going to protect the world from Angelina. Like Cal, Gabriel anticipates prophecies and is a messenger. This could be a solid theory that Manifest could include especially as Zeke had healing powers to take away people’s pain and he also came back from allowing him to also reflect Jesus.

Cal Will Learn How to Channel the Dragon

Another theory is surrounding the dragon scar Cal gains in season 4 which seems to be another critical aspect in figuring out the mystery of Flight 828. In season 4, Henry Kim came to find Cal to pass on the knowledge he had, most importantly the dragon scar he had on his arm. Henry explained that his father said that the dragon symbolized resilience, energy, and potency in order to help him overcome the hardships he had to endure in his life.

As Cal absorbed both the dragon scar without being struck by lightning and the omega sapphire it could mean that the dragon symbolizes how Cal is supposed to channel it in order to pass the trial all the passengers need to take part in to save the world. After all Flight 828 seems to represent redemption and a second chance in humanity.

Michaela Might Be Pregnant With Zeke’s Child

Michaela has voiced multiple times this season that she doesn’t want kids but there is an argument to be made that this could be foreshadowing in the show. There’s nothing wrong with being kid free and we could totally see that for Michaela but when things are repeated more than once a season in Manifest there’s normally a reason why. Michaela having Zeke’s baby could be very much like Grace being pregnant with Eden.

The baby could be another piece to the puzzle as it would be the product of two parents who went through the divine consciousness and had callings. Some eagle-eyed fans have also noted that Michaela puts her hands near her stomach a few times this season which could suggest that her stress over the looming death date and then her devastation over Zeke prevented her from realizing she was pregnant before Zeke’s death. Also in an interview with TVLine producer Jeff Rake revealed that part two will pick up a few months after the ending of part one which is the perfect time to set up a pregnancy for Michaela.