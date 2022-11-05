Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: What is the Omega Sapphire?

Calling it the “death date” or “Maat’s judgment” is almost beside the point, especially now that we know it’s a total apocalypse for all of humanity, not just an expiration date for the passengers. Manifest has proven here in season 4 that it’s neither about religion nor science; it’s about mysticism. The Oracle at Delphi and Moses on Mt. Sinai had totally different gods, and the Freemasons, who apparently protected the omega sapphire in New York for centuries, merely pay homage to a “grand architect.” They all felt a connection with a greater power, whether out of worship or respect.

That’s why Manifest season 4 chose to bring back so many characters from past seasons, including Marko, Thomas, and Radd: to reinforce that everything is connected to the larger mission. Even the fact that Zeke beat the death date had a beautifully tragic logic behind it. The empathic powers that his rebirth imbued him with gave him exactly what was needed to sacrifice his life for Cal’s in a move that will no doubt be crucial for the continued involvement of the “Holy Grail.”`

As for what Angelina has wrought, it’s like Saanvi said. If Eureka messing with the piece of Noah’s Ark caused Mother Earth to react in Manifest season 3, what damage could be done by abusing an entire sapphire? Especially one of the “omega” variety, which appear to be associated with historical sites where direct divine contact was made, such as the mountain where the Ten Commandments were delivered. The Major’s industrial sapphires may have caused physical pain, but the purest of holy gems can still cause harm.

This was abundantly clear with the false callings that Angelina was able to manifest (pun intended), which presented their own danger to those trying to avert disaster, but with an omega sapphire shard embedded in the misguided young woman’s singed palm, like some sort of infinity gem being added to Thanos’ gauntlet, the destruction is most likely just beginning.

The same could be said of the fate of the beleaguered passengers of Flight 828, who were already persecuted by having to report to the Registry weekly. Now that a lava flow has begun in New York, the crackdown is bound to continue. Drea and the newly hired Jared can only do so much from within, and who knows how long the Stones will be able to avoid capture?

Even Saanvi and Vance have been declawed now that Gupta has raided their clandestine facility. Vance was already operating on a slush fund from an old op, so unless they somehow convince the new powers that be that they can be helpful in stopping Angelina, they’re almost certain to spend some time on the sidelines in the second half of Manifest season 4.