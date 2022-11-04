Manifest Recap: What Happened to Flight 828?

However, in season three, we learn more, as Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and NSA agent Rovert Vance (Daryl Edwards) find the reappeared Flight 828 tailfin that was pulled out of the middle of the ocean. When they bring the tailfin back to the US to be investigated under a secret government project called Eureka. Ben becomes convinced that they all died on the plane and were resurrected as the Eureka report determines fellow passenger Kelly Taylor’s body shows signs that she died in a plane crash rather than being shot to death.

Furthermore, when Saanvi and the other scientist begin conducting tests on the tailfin and the piece of Noah’s Ark they have, they discover them covered in sapphire. However, their experiments lead to significant cracks in the roads with lava pouring out. Upon discovering the connection, Saanvi steals the ark fragment from Eureka and throws it into the crack, which resolves the issue for the time being.

When Eureka continues the experiments, Cal (Jack Messina) is drawn to Eureka by his Callings and runs into the chamber as they are conducting a dark lightning experiment on the tailfin and vanishes.

In an attempt to bring Cal back, Ben and Saanvi led a U.S. Coast Guard vessel out into the ocean to drop the tailfin. However, a violent storm starts, and as the captain gets ready to turn back around, Saanvi releases the tailfin, only to get toppled by it and pushed into the ocean. When Ben dives in to save her, they both get sucked into a Calling where they see Cal on the plane, who says, “This is the way it has to be.”

In the final moments of the season three finale, Captain Daly (Frank Deal), who disappeared during the first season after flying into another dark lightning storm, returns to the pilot’s seat of the damaged plane before he and the entire plane suddenly disappear again.

Upon the passengers’ return in season one, it was initially believed only Flight 828 passengers received Callings, but Zeke Landon (Matt Long) got them after he was frozen in a cave during a storm and experienced a time jump. Similarly, Grace (Athena Karkanis) received them while pregnant with Eden.