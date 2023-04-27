Love & Death: The Real Story of Candy Montgomery

After she had murdered Betty, Candy then proceeded to take a shower in the Gores’ bathroom as the house was empty at the time as Allan was on a business trip. Candy then went about business as usual – she went to lunch and picked up her children from church, all the while Allan was trying to get a hold of his wife. After numerous phone calls Allan asked a neighbor to check in on Betty. It was at this point that three of the neighbors found Betty’s body in the utility room and their one year old daughter alone in her crib.

After Betty’s body was discovered things happened very quickly as The Dallas Morning News reported that fingerprints at the scene helped police find out that Candy was the last person to see her. Police were also able to discover that Candy had previously had an affair with Allan. After conversations with the police, Candy admitted that she had killed Betty but said it was in self defense. Candy told police that Betty had confronted her about the affair and even though she had told her the affair had happened a long time ago, Betty attacked her with an axe. At some point during the altercation Candy was able to overpower her larger friend and get the axe which she stuck Betty dead with.

How Was Candy Montgomery Found Not Guilty?

Prior to trial, Montgomery undertook a polygraph test that concluded she was telling the truth but there was still concern about how many times Betty was struck. Newsweek also reports that Candy took part in a hypnosis session with a psychiatrist named Dr. Fred Fason, to help her recall the events leading up to the murder. So Montgomery’s lawyer Don Crowder (Tom Pelphrey) brought a psychiatrist to trial to testify that Candy had a dissociative reaction during her conversation with Betty that led to her striking her 41 times with an axe in self defense.

The psychiatrist testified that Betty triggered Candy’s childhood trauma by telling her to “shush.” It was testified that it triggered memories of her abusive mother. The psychiatrist confirmed that all of this was revealed under hypnosis. Throughout the trial, Montgomery maintained that she never intended to kill Betty Gore.

After eight days of trial, on Oct. 29 1980 a jury of three men and nine women acquitted Candy Montgomery of the murder of Betty Gore. Following the trial, it was revealed that it took six secret ballots for the jurors to arrive at a final verdict and that one of the jurors felt that the prosecution didn’t have a case against her.

Is Candy Montgomery Still Alive?

Candy’s family stuck by her during the trial and after she was acquitted, the family including her husband and two children moved to Georgia. Candy and her husband ended up divorcing four years later but Candy now works as a mental health counselor under her maiden name, Wheeler. Despite the publicized trial and numerous adaptations of her story in recent years Candy has kept out of the public eye.