Boston Strangler Review: Killer Thriller Which Puts the Spotlight on Hero Journalists

True crime is all the range. It has been this way for many years now, with Netflix seemingly tripping over its own feet to get the next serial killer mini-series out the door. Dramatizations are big business too with Ryan Murphy’s Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer already planned for two more seasons focusing on “”stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society” (according to EW. The ethics of this are a discussion of another day, but the fact remains, serial killer tales, involving horrific deaths and incompetent police work are all the rage. Which is perhaps why this movie from director Matt Ruskin who made Crown Heights in 2017 which focused on a man wrongly convicted of murder and his best friend’s work to prove his innocence, is called Boston Strangler, and not, for example, ‘Loretta McLaughlin’, who this film is really about.

Keira Knightley plays journalist McLaughlin, who worked for the Boston American Record in the ‘50s and ‘60s initially working lifestyle desks, and was, with fellow journalist Jean Cole, played by Carrie Coon in the movie, the first writer to report on the murders of women occuring in the city and to find a connection between them, leading to the coining of the moniker “The Boston Strangler”.

Inspired by, rather than slavish based on true events, McLaughlin becomes a kind of hero journalist, visiting potential suspects alone in their homes, and growing obsessed with the case at the detriment of her home life. It’s in the model of great journalism movies like Zodiac and Spotlight (though it doesn’t quite reach those heights), keeping the murders off screen for the most part. It’s a wise choice both tonally and narratively – with the exception of one case that has a DNA link between Albert DeSalvo and 19-year-old victim Mary Sullivan – it’s not entirely clear exactly who carried out all of the murders, with many theorizing it was multiple different killers.

Set in the early-mid .60s, period detail is recreated with care. However, the gray and beige tones give an almost sepia effect – evocative of the past, but a bit drab to look at. This is a story about gender roles as much as it is a story about the Strangler (or indeed Stranglers). Coon is stoic and strong as the seasoned journalist who has forced her way into a man’s world and can negotiate it better than the idealistic McLaughlin who’s fierce and low level outraged that the pair are constantly referred to as ‘girl reporters’ despite being in their 30s, while not being adequately backed by their paper.