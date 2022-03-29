Lord of the Rings: Why Galadriel Was the Only Ringbearer to Keep Her Ring

She’s Proactive

The other original Elven Ringbearer, Círdan the Shipwright, is one of only three to actually give up their Ring voluntarily when not in immediate danger of death or, indeed, actually dead (the other two are Bilbo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee). In some versions Gil-galad gives him Narya a little while after its forging, but Gil-galad hangs on to Vilya, so that doesn’t count.

Círdan gives his Ring to Gandalf, telling him, “this is the Ring of Fire, and with it you may rekindle hearts in a world that grows chill. But as for me, my heart is with the Sea, and I will dwell by the grey shores until the last ship sails. I will await you.” Or, in other words, ‘I’m just gonna sit here by the seaside and chill while the rest of you save the world from Sauron, so you’d better take this Ring as you’ll need it more than me.’

Galadriel, on the other hand, is proactive. After the One Ring is lost, she uses Nenya to keep Lothlórien as a safe haven. When the Fellowship of the Ring turn up and tell her that Gandalf “fell into shadow” in Moria, she sends Gwaihir the giant Eagle off to look for him, and bring him back to Lothlórien for healing. She gives Frodo the Phial that saves him in Mordor, and she sends messengers to tell the Grey Company of Rangers to come and help Aragorn. Granted, she uses messengers quite a lot, but only because she needs to stay in Lothlórien in order to maintain it. Once the One Ring is destroyed, she’s off!

She’s a Badass

You wouldn’t know it from the main text of The Lord of the Rings, but Galadriel could seriously kick some backsides when the occasion called for it. Buried in the Appendices (Appendix B, to be precise) is the note that, while the Fellowship were busy fighting at Minas Tirith or sneaking into Mordor, Lothlórien was also under attack. It was protected largely by the power of Galadriel’s Ring, but both Galadriel and Celeborn also fought to defend their land. Then, when Sauron was defeated, Celeborn led an army to conquer Dol Guldur (Sauron’s tower), and, Tolkien tells us, “Galadriel threw down its walls and laid bare its pits, and the forest was cleansed”. She was using Nenya, of course, but that still sounds pretty badass to us.

In fact, Galadriel has a history of badass fighting buried in notes and Appendices and Indices and even alternative versions of the story. She was, according to The Silmarillion, “one of the leaders of the Noldorian rebellion against the Valar”, a rebellion of her kinsfolk against the Powers of Arda (gods, more or less) aimed at getting the Silmarils (powerful magic jewels) back from Morgoth (an evil Valar). Her exact role in this revolt is a bit muddled, as Tolkien kept changing his mind and revising the story, but in every version she’s a badass; in Unfinished Tales, while she stops being a leader of the revolt, he says instead that she “fought heroically in defence of Alqualondë against the assault of the Noldor”.

People Were Scared of Her

Even without knowing about her battle prowess, it’s clear from what most of the human characters in The Lord of the Rings say about her that Galadriel has developed a fearsome reputation as a terrifying witch.