What The Rings of Power Season 3 Would Be About Based on the Tolkien Books

Intriguingly, The Rings of Power will have quite a bit of creative freedom to tell this aspect of its story. Other than the fact that we know some of these ring-bearers became “Kings of Men” after they received their rings, there’s very little information about their identities or backstories. In one of his letters, Tolkien said that three of the Nagzul were former Numenoreans. And only two of the nine were ever named: the Witch-king of Angmar and Khamûl the Easterling.

The Witch-king will be familiar to even the most casual of Lord of the Rings fans. The de facto leader of the Nazgul, this is the being who boasts about no man being able to kill him, right before Eowyn of Rohan stabs him in the face. In some of his notes, Tolkien hinted that the Witch-king, whom he said was the ruler of a Northern kingdom, was one of the Nazgul who was of Numenorean origin. Unfinished Tales identifies his second in command: Khamûl, the so-called “Shadow of the East.” But that’s pretty much it.

It seems likely that many of the Nine will be new characters introduced next season. But it’s equally possible that several of them will turn out to be characters we already know in some capacity or other. Kemen’s already one of the worst humans on the show, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to turn him into an immortal monster, would it? Could Theo, who has already proven to have a connection to Sauron, become further corrupted under Numenor’s rule?

The Closing of the Doors of Durin

Still reeling from his father’s death, new King Durin IV is already facing his share of problems. The late Durin III, while under the influence of a ring of power, apparently made deals with the dwarf lords of the Blue Mountains, promising them vast riches that they’re now chomping at the bit to collect. Meanwhile, others are busy spreading rumors that Durin IV was not his father’s preferred heir to the throne, and other candidates are advancing claims, including his younger brother, who is busy gathering support of his own. (Considering Tolkien never explicitly mentioned Durin IV had a brother in the first place, this is certainly news to a lot of us!)

Canonically speaking, The Rings of Power has a lot of room to maneuver when it comes to the story of Durin’s reign. Tolkien didn’t write much about King Durin IV, beyond the fact that he inherited his father’s ring of power, so giving him a heretofore-unseen sibling isn’t that much of a stretch. I mean, technically, Disa doesn’t exist in the original text either, and that turned out great.

The show’s King Durin III removed his ring before jumping to face the Balrog and his own death, so presumably, it’s somewhere down in the portion of the mine that collapsed. But since The Rings of Power has leaned so hard into Durin IV’s distrust of the rings and how negatively the one he wore affected his father, it’s hard to imagine what might convince him to put one on himself. Perhaps, the political intrigue swirling through the halls of Khazad-dûm will have something to do with it. Would Durin IV wear a ring if it meant holding the dwarves together or preventing him from losing his father’s legacy? Maybe.