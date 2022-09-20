The Rings of Power Just Set Up Its Own Helm’s Deep Moment

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

Four episodes in, it’s clear The Rings of Power is playing many of the same notes that Peter Jackson did back in the early 2000s. Like in the award-winning film trilogy, Sauron is the main villain, a forbidden romance between a human and an elf is the central love story, an heir to the throne of man in Middle-earth is running from his destiny, and Gandalf (we assume) is hanging out with Hobbits. Mind you, some of this repetition is just the way J.R.R. Tolkien‘s legendarium works, like the way Aragorn and Arwen‘s story and a similar tale from the First Age mirror each other in the books. But that certain beats on the show feel instantly recognizable to nostalgic movie fans is likely no accident, either. And as the show progresses, the Second Age is introducing a few more familiar situations into the mix.

Consider the latest developments in “The Great Wave.” Galadriel spends much of the episode trying to convince Numenor, the greatest kingdom of man, to defend their Middle-earth brethren, not unlike Aragon and Gandalf trying to get Rohan and Gondor to fight alongside each other against Mordor. Meanwhile, the dwarves are digging too deep in the mines of Moria, which we know will eventually mean their doom by the time of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Then there’s what’s going on in the Southlands, which seems to set up the show’s most overt nod to the films (and Tolkien’s book trilogy) yet.

Midway through the season, things are looking dire for the men who call the Southlands their home. Driven away from their villages and forced to flee to the elven watchtower of Ostirith, Bronwyn and her kin are not only defenseless to stop an orc invasion but are also going hungry. The latter seems to be temporarily remedied by Bronwyn’s son Theo, who heads back to their village to scavenge for food. It’s while scooping rice off the floor and into a sack that Theo has a run in with a group of orcs who are searching for the very sword that he’s kept hidden since the start of the series. Captured and about to meet his demise at the hands of one particularly bloodthirsty orc, Theo is saved at the last second by Arondir.