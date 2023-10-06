Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who Did That Pruning?

One of the prevailing theories currently online is that a future version of Loki is the culprit, and I’ll admit that this was my first instinct too. Sylvie’s “there you are” could be directed at the “present” Loki, but it feels more familiar, like she’s expecting a different version of him that she’s spent more time with, or someone else entirely. There’s also the whole being violently ripped from every thread of time and space thing that Ouroboros mentions as part of the time aura extraction process.

Does this prevent future Loki from interacting with or pruning himself? Is this the only Loki that exists now? Obviously this Loki is going to progress through time and someday end up in the “future,” but what does that mean now that the timeline is broken? Honestly, trying to think too much about how time travel works in the MCU now hurts my brain, but I wouldn’t totally rule out this future Loki theory just yet.

The future pruner could also be one of Loki’s many allies in the TVA, such as Mobius, Casey (Eugene Cordero), or Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). They are the most likely to know about Loki’s time slipping issues and be prepared to meet him at that specific moment. Casey especially had a fairly prominent role in this episode, being one of the few consistent people that Loki was able to interact with across the different TVA eras he kept slipping through. But Sylvie doesn’t necessarily know him like she knows Mobius, and would be far more likely to be working with the latter to save Loki, who is important to both of them.

Ouroboros is another possibility given his intimate knowledge of the plan and the likelihood that he would be one of the last TVA agents to leave even as the timeline grows more and more volatile. His knowledge of the temporal loom and how it works could mean that he volunteered to stay behind and keep things running for as long as he could to let everyone else save themselves from the crumbling realm.

Regardless of who pruned Loki, hopefully this question is answered soon so I can go back to wondering when Mobius will finally get to ride a jet ski.