Loki Creator Recalls the Time Marvel Said “No” to a Wild Idea

It seems like an age ago now, but back in 2021, we were obsessed with season 1 of Loki. Marvel’s Disney+ series about the God of Mischief was must-watch stuff, and its fifth episode especially was a playground for us nerds.

“Journey Into Mystery” saw Loki transported to the Void, a bizarre, post-apocalyptic dumping ground at the end of time where the TVA sent pruned variants and realities. The episode was packed with easter eggs and Marvel references, from Frog Thor and the Thanos-Copter to Qeng Tower. But there was one Void addition from Loki creator Michael Waldron that Marvel completely shut down.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Waldron was asked a series of questions about his time at Marvel to date, including one from a reader who was curious about staying creative within the boundaries of an existing universe.

“There is a lot of creative freedom within the MCU,” he replied. “I think LOKI is the weirdest thing in the world. I can’t think of many times I was told no. Maybe when I originally wrote a deleted version of the Mojoverse into the Void.”