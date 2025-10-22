Marvel Director Reveals “Traumatic” Movie Production Journey

It sounds like The New Mutants’ rocky road to the screen was hard on its writer-director.

In a new interview, Josh Boone reflects on the challenges and frustrations he faced during the making of the troubled X-Men spinoff. It was finally released under the Marvel banner to a subdued reaction in 2020, leaving Boone to pick up the pieces.

Boone says that the film’s production was significantly impacted by the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney. This was a full year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic affected both The New Mutants’ box office performance and audience reception.

“It’s so hard because it was so traumatic,” he told The Direct. “The studio was sold, and we hit a pandemic… The studio was sold during the shooting, and then the pandemic happened when they decided to release it. And it just was such a — I had a wonderful time. I love the cast so much, but making that… It took so many years, and it was so unfulfilling, ultimately.”