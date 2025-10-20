This Is Why Your Favorite Marvel Disney+ Show Never Got a Season 2

Unless you’re a Loki fan, you may have at some point wondered why your favorite Marvel Disney+ show didn’t get a second season. Thankfully, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, has the answers.

The studio’s early Disney+ shows, from WandaVision to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were clearly never intended to continue beyond one season. They existed in part to set up new Marvel movies. That’s why WandaVision directly led into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set up Captain America: Brave New World, and Ms. Marvel paved the way for The Marvels.

From a business standpoint, that model occasionally worked, but from a fan perspective, it left us wanting more. Since we know Marvel will feed fan appetite wherever possible, there was another factor in play that stopped us from spending more time with some of our favorite superheroes and their inner circles: money. The budgets for those shows were already massive, and they had huge production values. The studio, its producers, and various other stakeholders all have to define how those projects are financed, controlled, and even how profits are shared, which is pretty tricky when you’re trying to extend a pricey project that was never supposed to be extended.

“The original shows were created as limited series with characters that could bounce back and forth between the movies and TV shows.” Winterbaum explains (via EW). “That made it challenging to make season 2s because the deal structure became really expensive, frankly.”