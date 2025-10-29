Loki Creator Won’t Reveal Scrapped Season 1 Ending Because It Still Might Happen

“Never say never” at Marvel. It’s a phrase we regularly hear from those who’ve worked with Marvel in the past and indeed from those who are still working with the studio.

This week, it’s the turn of Michael Waldron to roll out the phrase. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) for his new Hulu series Chad Powers, Waldron was also naturally grilled on his various MCU projects, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Avengers: Doomsday. Fans were also curious to hear some behind-the-scenes details on Loki, which Waldron created for Marvel and where he served as head writer on season 1 before The Endless duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over in season 2.

The season 1 finale of Loki ended with Loki and Sylvie confronting He Who Remains at the Citadel at the End of Time and learning that he created the Sacred Timeline to prevent multiversal chaos. Sylvie killed him despite Loki’s pleas, which caused the timeline to fracture, unleashing countless branching realities and setting up the multiverse. The episode ended on a cliffhanger: Loki returned to the TVA, only to find that Mobius and the TVA no longer recognized him.

“I remember you once mentioned in an interview that you originally had slightly different ideas for how season 1 of Loki would’ve ended before deciding on the final version,” one person posted during the AMA. “Is there any chance you could share a bit more about that? It’s been a few years now, and not gonna lie, I’ve always been curious about that and wondered what might’ve happened to Loki, Sylvie, He Who Remains, and the TVA if there had never been a season 2.”