Marvel Studios Finally Unleashes Venom… Sort Of
Venom is about to join the MCU. Kinda.
After years of fan anticipation, Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Venom will soon make his debut! Well, sort of.
Before you start celebrating (or not, perhaps you were saying “boo-enom”), you should know that Venom’s upcoming appearance won’t be in the live-action MCU. Nor is it technically in the main MCU timeline.
Because nothing good comes easy, Venom will instead make his Marvel Studios entrance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s second season, according to Marvel TV and Animation honcho Brad Winderbaum, who delivered the news at New York Comic Con last week.
The animated series will rather mark the character’s first confirmed entry into a Marvel Studios project, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place in an alternate version of the current Spider-Man universe. Not in the Sony universe formerly called the SPUMC (the entertainment world’s classiest acronym), but also not in the MCU. MCU-adjacent. Kinda.
For anyone who watched the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and saw season 1 culminate in a little tease of Venom-y symbiote threats, the good news is that Marvel very much intends to pay that tease off. But anyone expecting Venom to burst into the live-action MCU will have to just keep on waiting.
“Hang on,” you might yell, “Venom was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, wasn’t he?” Again, kinda. Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock showed up in the Sony-Marvel movie’s post-credits scene, and we heard Venom’s voice, but we didn’t actually see him on screen. Instead, we saw a little bit of symbiote goo left behind after Brock was transported back to his own universe. Basically, the door was left open for some future symbiote shenanigans in the MCU, but none have actually transpired yet.
However, there are definitely some upcoming opportunities to introduce Venom in the MCU, with the next Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, leading straight into Avengers: Doomsday. While Doomsday might not be the best place for Venom, thanks to its already massive cast of characters, it is set to be a multiversal crossover movie that already boasts X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Loki somehow. Might there be room for a little Venom action? We shall see.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 is set to release on Disney+ next fall.