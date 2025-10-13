Marvel Studios Finally Unleashes Venom… Sort Of

After years of fan anticipation, Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Venom will soon make his debut! Well, sort of.

Before you start celebrating (or not, perhaps you were saying “boo-enom”), you should know that Venom’s upcoming appearance won’t be in the live-action MCU. Nor is it technically in the main MCU timeline.

Because nothing good comes easy, Venom will instead make his Marvel Studios entrance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s second season, according to Marvel TV and Animation honcho Brad Winderbaum, who delivered the news at New York Comic Con last week.

The animated series will rather mark the character’s first confirmed entry into a Marvel Studios project, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place in an alternate version of the current Spider-Man universe. Not in the Sony universe formerly called the SPUMC (the entertainment world’s classiest acronym), but also not in the MCU. MCU-adjacent. Kinda.