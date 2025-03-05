Link Tank: New Wave of Roboforce: The Animated Series Figures Revealed
An exciting new wave of Roboforce figures are coming, LEGO's latest Disney castle revealed, SpongeBob SquarePants meals could be delivered to your home, and more in Link Tank!
Ahead of the hotly anticipated Roboforce: The Animated Series, Nacelle revealed a new wave of exciting action figures from the upcoming show.
“Based on the nostalgic toys of the 1980s, the animated series will launch an original narrative inspired by the robot action figures. In 2089 Detroit, Soraya Aviram’s RoboForce debuted with plans to assist a new intergalactic society on Earth. Unfortunately, the same day as the announcement, Soraya’s rival, Silas Duke, revealed his new Utopia Aegis 101 line of bots, which made RoboForce immediately obsolete. RoboForce split up and was forced into menial jobs for 15 years without hope of ever being heroes… Until suddenly, the Utopia Aegis 101’s turn on humanity and no one else besides RoboForce can stop them.”
Find out more here
Home Chef is partnering with SpongeBob SquarePants to create Bikini Bottom-inspired meals, including a Krusty Krab Pizza and more.
“Aye-aye, captain! Catch tasty recipes inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants on the Home Chef menu for a limited time.”
LEGO revealed their latest mega Disney set, and this time it’s the main castle from the classic Beauty and the Beast, beautifully designed with nearly 3,000 pieces.
“The LEGO Group, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, is delighted to unveil the enchanting LEGO Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle Set. The latest in the Disney Castle range, this new LEGO set is a beautiful brick recreation of the iconic castle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The 2,916-piece set features four detailed levels with multiple rooms, including a ballroom with a spinning floor, a dining room with a table and spinning platters, and a tower room showcasing the enchanted rose. Builders can immerse themselves in these intricate details that bring the Beauty and the Beast story to life.”
It’s now March, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner! Discover some interesting fun facts and statistics about the beloved field.
“Coming down with March Madness before the Big Dance may sound like an excuse to skip prom, but it actually describes our nationwide obsession with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This 68-team basketball bonanza has been known to crown a Cinderella or two, produce at least one shining moment a year, and turn millions of Americans into illegal gamblers. It’s that good.”
James Gunn revealed the first look at the upcoming Lanterns show for HBO, featuring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart.
“Chandler and Pierre hit the road in the American heartland as two Green Lanterns named Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. The two investigate murders while on the road and as per the official logline, the series will follow ‘new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.’ The cast also features Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as the modern cowboy William Macon, Poorna Jagannathan as John’s potential love interest Zoe and Ulrich Thomsen as Green Lantern villain Sinestro, starring alongside Chandler and Pierre.”