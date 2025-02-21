LEGO Jurassic Park 76968 Set Leaks and Rumors: The New 2025 T-rex Skeleton
Eagle-eyed LEGO fans have discovered what looks to be a brand-new Jurassic Park set that could soon become the centerpiece of your collection!
A set 65 million years in the making. Dinosaur and LEGO fans alike can rejoice because the biggest Jurassic Park LEGO set of all time has just leaked. Allegedly just 25 more pieces than the 2019 set 75936: T. rex Rampage, the 76968: Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus is rumored to be the new set joining the theme this year. You can view the leaked images from Instagram below:
76968: Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus
Release date: March 1, 2025
Price: $249.99
This massive brick-built rendition of the T. rex skeleton is 41 inches long (105 cm) and consists of 3,145 total pieces. Made from primarily tan and dark tan bricks, this creation seems like it will immediately become the centerpiece of any LEGO Jurassic Park collection—if you’ve got the shelf space needed for such a large design.
The building looks undeniably immaculate. Fossils are a unique structure LEGO hasn’t tapped into often, but it looks like the brick masters did a superb job capturing every detail of the dinosaur king’s skeletal structure. Every bone, from the sharp teeth to vertebrae and all the ribs, is present here, which will likely yield a highly satisfying (albeit tedious, look at all those bones) building experience. The model is clearly intended to be just that, a model. Targeted at LEGO devotees ages 18+, this isn’t a set meant to be played with, but rather a display item. In fact, the large rods and terrain of the T. rex’s stand mimic that of a museum, something that would make fellow Steven Spielberg icon Indiana Jones proud.
Speaking of Spielberg’s finest characters, two new and exclusive versions of Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler are reportedly included in this package. Their outfits are the ones they are seen wearing at the start of the film, where Alan is recruited to visit the original Jurassic Park. Fittingly, during this sequence, Dr. Grant is pictured as part of an excavation crew digging up dinosaur fossils in Montana. There is even a cute little easter egg hidden behind one of the rocks on the display stand that looks like a printed element resembling a freshly unearthed T. rex skeleton.
Finally, for this spectacular build, everything is communicated with an exquisitely printed plaque, queuing builders and spectators in on all the fun details of the Tyrannosaurus itself.
Loyal fans of LEGO Jurassic Park might think this set looks familiar, seeing as just last year, the Danish toymaker released a smaller set of just a T. rex skull. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out the similarities between the two builds, but of course, the new set completes the entire skeleton and will allegedly command a much higher price. Additionally, a triceratops skull set was released this past January. Does that mean we can expect a similar full-scale skeleton for that dinosaur in the future? The set name “Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus” implies this could become a new subtheme for LEGO moving forward.