Link Tank: LEGO Unveils Massive 3,900+ Piece Batcave from Batman Returns

“When I met Purah in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and she was an example of a JRPG trope I absolutely CANNOT stand—oopsie! Reversed my age, so I’m over 100 years old but I look like a baby!—I just sort of gritted my teeth and bore it. I knew it couldn’t get too weird, because The Legend of Zelda is a family-friendly franchise, but I still side-eyed the whole thing. Thankfully, Tears of the Kingdom has made the best change on this front.”

Read more at The Mary Sue

Speaking of Tears of the Kingdom, there’s an easy cheat to be able to get Link’s most formidable shield early in the game.

“The early hours of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom don’t give you a really good shield. The game spends a lot of time showing you how to fuse items to your shield to get some cool utility out of it, but if you want one that will take a lot of hits? Your early shield options are pretty lacking. Luckily, Link’s iconic Hylian Shield is actually pretty quickly accessible in the new Switch game. It’s dangerous to go alone, so take this handy guide that will show you exactly where to go.”

Read more at Kotaku

Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny revealed a short clip showcasing the dynamic between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.