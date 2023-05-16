Link Tank: LEGO Unveils Massive 3,900+ Piece Batcave from Batman Returns
A new LEGO Batcave could be headed to your collection soon for a pretty penny and more in Link Tank!
A LEGO set 31 years in the making, The LEGO Group just revealed a massive 3,900+ piece Batcave from Batman Returns, even featuring minifigures of The Penguin and Catwoman.
“The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. An official collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, this highly detailed set combines beautiful display pieces with iconic iconography perfect for ultimate Batman fans.”
One of the strangest characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild reappears in Tears of the Kingdom, and oh my goodness, did she glow up.
“When I met Purah in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and she was an example of a JRPG trope I absolutely CANNOT stand—oopsie! Reversed my age, so I’m over 100 years old but I look like a baby!—I just sort of gritted my teeth and bore it. I knew it couldn’t get too weird, because The Legend of Zelda is a family-friendly franchise, but I still side-eyed the whole thing. Thankfully, Tears of the Kingdom has made the best change on this front.”
Speaking of Tears of the Kingdom, there’s an easy cheat to be able to get Link’s most formidable shield early in the game.
“The early hours of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom don’t give you a really good shield. The game spends a lot of time showing you how to fuse items to your shield to get some cool utility out of it, but if you want one that will take a lot of hits? Your early shield options are pretty lacking. Luckily, Link’s iconic Hylian Shield is actually pretty quickly accessible in the new Switch game. It’s dangerous to go alone, so take this handy guide that will show you exactly where to go.”
Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny revealed a short clip showcasing the dynamic between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
“The one-minute preview features Harrison Ford return as Indiana Jones one last time, and sees him riding through busy streets in a car chase while being accompanied by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena Shaw. Jones can be heard trying to give his goddaughter a sermon about what kind of person she turned out to be, but Helena deflects it with pride as she drives and gets them out of trouble.”
The MCU is soaring once again at the box office with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but do you remember that time when the franchise nearly imploded just as it was getting started?
“In 2015, Marvel Studios was on the precipice of something huge. That year, the company released Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the follow-up to 2012’s widely praised Avengers, and introduced a new hero on the big screen with Ant-Man. The studio was 12 movies deep into the ambitious, interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe, and showed no signs of slowing down. But there was trouble brewing behind the scenes: Kevin Feige, the architect and creative lead of the MCU, was butting heads with the notoriously cheap Ike Perlmutter, who was the head of Marvel at the time.”
Despite being a staple of the streaming service for years, Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. However, many other streamers will still let you do this trick.
“Although it was once the world’s most popular streaming service, Netflix is no longer a favorite among cord-cutters. For subscribers who were already bristling over cost hikes and show cancellations, the final straw seemed to come earlier this spring when the company launched its paid-sharing model, which will require users to pay an additional fee to share passwords on their accounts.”