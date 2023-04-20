Link Tank: LEGO Reveals Line of Awesome Sonic the Hedgehog Sets
Gotta build fast! LEGO announces an entire theme based on the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games.
“LEGO has partnered with Sega a couple of times before, developing 71244 Sonic the Hedgehog Level Pack and 21331 Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone. Now the famous hedgehog has a dedicated theme of his own!”
Just weeks after the Harry Potter reboot series was announced, Twilight is the next book to receive this treatment.
“Remember back in the good ole days when a book series would get a movie franchise and then we’d just have those movies forever and the series would be left alone from there? No? That’s because it keeps just … not happening! With the recent news that, for some reason (money), MAX is doing a television series based on the Harry Potter novels, it was only a matter of time before the Twilight series had something to say about it.”
The Jonathan Majors situation is only getting worse as the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has more accusatations of abuse against him.
“The legal and PR problems surrounding Marvel star Jonathan Majors—who was arrested, back on March 25, on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, in relation to an alleged incident of domestic abuse—seem like they’re only about to get even thornier. This is per Variety, which reports that ‘multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors’ have come forward since the incident, and are now cooperating with the Manhattan district’s attorney office.”
It’s been a week since the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, and we still aren’t over the absolute banger Nintendo dropped for the music in the trailer.
“Nintendo dazzled us with the latest, and final, trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on April 13. We’ve learned a lot of new details about the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, including the return of the Gleeok enemies and the introduction of what could be the Zonai tribe. Now that the company isn’t being bashful about TotK anymore, Nintendo is flashing everything it’s got of the game ahead of its May 12 launch on the Switch. Specifically, Nintendo recently dropped Tears of the Kingdom’s banger main theme song.”
Ahead of its premiere at Cannes next month, the runtime for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was revealed, and it almost rivals The Irishmen.
“The official run time for Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon has been revealed. Deadline reports that the forthcoming Apple Original Films drama is set to run for a total of three hours and 26 minutes, making its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Killers of the Flower Moon is a feature film adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, and investigates the murders of the Osage people in the ’20s when massive oil deposits were found underneath their land located in Osage County, Oklahoma.”
Are you and your friends itching to watch something sci-fi this weekend? Here are some of the best science fiction flicks on Netflix right now.
“If you’re in the mood for some speculative fiction and have exhausted your Arthur C. Clarke stack, you might want to consider tuning into Netflix. The streaming service is regularly acquiring new sci-fi and fantasy movies that should satisfy most fans of alternative futures. Here are eight of the best sci-fi movies on the service right now.”