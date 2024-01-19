Where You’ve Seen Law & Order’s Reid Scott Before: Who Is Jeffrey Donovan’s Replacement?

The only word on Donovan’s departure comes from show insiders via TVLine who point to “creative reasons” for Donovan leaving the show. The season 23 premiere itself also doesn’t put much energy into explaining away Cosgrove’s sudden absence. Riley casually asks Shaw what happened to his old partner and Shaw responds “Great cop, just got jammed up. Being too honest about things people aren’t too honest about these days.”

Well there you have it. He just got “jammed up.” Problem solved. Reading between the lines a bit, it does seem as though this was the unusual instance where “creative reasons” is being used literally and not as cover for any kind of intense behind the scenes drama. As the Law & Order geniuses at Vulture, Roxana Hadadi and Kathryn VanArendonk, have previously pointed out, the character of Cosgrove was fairly underwritten.

hot writing tip: even though real people actually do repeat their own favorite phrases all the time, it sounds weird if you say the same line at the exact same point in multiple episodes pic.twitter.com/nTJNJNWIp1 — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 8, 2022

Perhaps this sort-of reboot wanted a fresh start with a brand new detective pairing.

Where Have You Seen Reid Scott Before?

The good news for Law & Order fans is that it’s hard to imagine a better choice to spice things up than veteran character actor Reid Scott. This New York state native has been working (very) consistently since 2002 and has popped up in all sorts of movies and TV shows that you’re likely to be familiar with.

For most people, Scott is probably best known for the role of cynical White House staffer Dan Egan in Veep. The entire cast of Veep is basically an All-Star team with some of the funniest actors in the world reading some of the funniest dialogue in the world from some of the funniest writers in the world. But even in that heightened environment, Scott’s Egan stood out.

Scott is also known to TV fans for playing sleazy talk show host Gordon Ford on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.