Law & Order SVU: What’s Going On With Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins?

Kelli Giddish joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in season 13 and made fans fall in love with the character of Detective Amanda Rollins. We’ve seen her grow and change in more ways than one before leaving 12 years later in season 24, but despite the many tears that were shed by both the fans and other characters over her departure, fans were thankful to see that she at least got the happy ending that she deserved, finally marrying Sonny Carisi (played by Peter Scanavino).

The character decided to leave SVU and accept a full-time teaching job at Fordham University. Earlier in the season, she had been shot in the abdomen while protecting a witness and it was rough. This opened her eyes to the fact that she did not want to risk losing time with Carisi and her daughters. The good news is that Rollins did not leave the city and has popped up since that emotional goodbye. Here’s how Kelli Giddish and her character Amanda Rollins have stayed in the Law & Order orbit.

Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Organized Crime

First was a return to Law & Order: Organized Crime, assisting Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. However, the best part is that we get to see that she is pregnant! (Giddish was pregnant with her third child at the time just like her character). It isn’t necessarily a shock considering Carisi previously revealed the exciting news to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on an episode of SVU.

While she enjoys teaching criminology to her students, Rollins does tell Elliot that she misses solving mysteries. After being a detective for so long, that is completely understandable and honestly expected. He offers her the perfect solution: a case that needs a psych profile, which later gives us a reunion between her and Benson. This seems to have opened the door for more returns in the future and that’s what leads us to the season 25 premiere.