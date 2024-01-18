Law & Order SVU: What’s Going On With Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins?
The Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere will feature a face familiar to longtime fans.
Kelli Giddish joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in season 13 and made fans fall in love with the character of Detective Amanda Rollins. We’ve seen her grow and change in more ways than one before leaving 12 years later in season 24, but despite the many tears that were shed by both the fans and other characters over her departure, fans were thankful to see that she at least got the happy ending that she deserved, finally marrying Sonny Carisi (played by Peter Scanavino).
The character decided to leave SVU and accept a full-time teaching job at Fordham University. Earlier in the season, she had been shot in the abdomen while protecting a witness and it was rough. This opened her eyes to the fact that she did not want to risk losing time with Carisi and her daughters. The good news is that Rollins did not leave the city and has popped up since that emotional goodbye. Here’s how Kelli Giddish and her character Amanda Rollins have stayed in the Law & Order orbit.
Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Organized Crime
First was a return to Law & Order: Organized Crime, assisting Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. However, the best part is that we get to see that she is pregnant! (Giddish was pregnant with her third child at the time just like her character). It isn’t necessarily a shock considering Carisi previously revealed the exciting news to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on an episode of SVU.
While she enjoys teaching criminology to her students, Rollins does tell Elliot that she misses solving mysteries. After being a detective for so long, that is completely understandable and honestly expected. He offers her the perfect solution: a case that needs a psych profile, which later gives us a reunion between her and Benson. This seems to have opened the door for more returns in the future and that’s what leads us to the season 25 premiere.
Amanda Rollins Will Return for Law & Order: SVU Season 25
That’s right, Giddish is back once again for this huge milestone and this time, it’s going to be for an even bigger reason. According TVLine, the official episode summary reads as follows: “As the squad celebrates the birth of Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.”
As long as the storyline is given proper screentime, this is going to be such a beautiful moment and celebration for the characters of Rollins and Carisi. With how dark the show can get and how close to home it can feel, events like this are needed and after the shock of Rollins leaving still in full effect, this is needed and the perfect way to mark the big 25.
It’s obvious how much Giddish, her co-stars, and fans love the character and if she’s open to appearances on the show, one can only hope it might lead to a returning or series regular role that the character earned. If it doesn’t, at least we have these surprise visits to look forward to because any extra time with Rollins is a treat for Law & Order fans.
Law & Order season 23, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25, and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 all premiere on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. ET on NBC.