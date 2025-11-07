Krysten Ritter Teases Significant Role for Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again was understandably a bit uneven. After all, that’s the kind of thing that tends to happen when you throw out your original production plan halfway through filming, completely overhaul the story you thought you were telling, and do your best to return to the roots of the original series that started it all at the same time. No pressure!

Thankfully, while the final product did have some wildly bizarre tonal shifts at various points, it still managed to stay true to the character-driven spirit of the world that the original Netflix Daredevil created, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who play hero Matt Murdock and villain Wilson Fisk, respectively. And, as the series heads into its second season, its now-rock-solid sense of its own identity means that it can take some serious big swings with its next outing, which includes bringing back even more familiar faces to Hell’s Kitchen.

To the delight of many, Krysten Ritter will finally make her long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, bringing gruff, superpowered private investigator Jessica Jones back to the streets of a city that needs its heroes now more than ever. And it certainly sounds like her role will be a significant one.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant about her forthcoming film Stone Cold Fox, Ritter offered a big hint about her highly anticipated return, which definitely seems to be something considerably more substantial than a quick cameo. “I’m not coming for a cup of coffee,” she said. “But I’m not going to say anything else because I don’t want to spoil anything for people who are excited to see her back, and I am excited by it. I’m excited to… I think that the fans are going to be happy.”