Krysten Ritter Teases Significant Role for Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Jessica Jones will not just be stopping by Matt Murdock's for a quick chat.
The first season of Daredevil: Born Again was understandably a bit uneven. After all, that’s the kind of thing that tends to happen when you throw out your original production plan halfway through filming, completely overhaul the story you thought you were telling, and do your best to return to the roots of the original series that started it all at the same time. No pressure!
Thankfully, while the final product did have some wildly bizarre tonal shifts at various points, it still managed to stay true to the character-driven spirit of the world that the original Netflix Daredevil created, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who play hero Matt Murdock and villain Wilson Fisk, respectively. And, as the series heads into its second season, its now-rock-solid sense of its own identity means that it can take some serious big swings with its next outing, which includes bringing back even more familiar faces to Hell’s Kitchen.
To the delight of many, Krysten Ritter will finally make her long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, bringing gruff, superpowered private investigator Jessica Jones back to the streets of a city that needs its heroes now more than ever. And it certainly sounds like her role will be a significant one.
During a recent interview with ScreenRant about her forthcoming film Stone Cold Fox, Ritter offered a big hint about her highly anticipated return, which definitely seems to be something considerably more substantial than a quick cameo. “I’m not coming for a cup of coffee,” she said. “But I’m not going to say anything else because I don’t want to spoil anything for people who are excited to see her back, and I am excited by it. I’m excited to… I think that the fans are going to be happy.”
Given that the bulk of Born Again’s season 2 plot is likely to revolve around Matt Murdock’s crusade against Mayor Wilson Fisk’s anti-vigilantism laws, he’ll certainly need all the help he can get from his fellow street-level heroes throughout New York. Enter, presumably, one Jessica Jones, who seems like a natural candidate for Matt to recruit to join the resistance that’s forming at Josie’s Bar in the season 1 finale. Whether she’ll be accompanied by some of their former Defenders’ teammates remains anyone’s guess, though there are certainly multiple angles by which Mike Colter’s Luke Cage or Finn Jones’ Danny Rand might find their way into this story. But since Born Again has already brought back Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, basically anything is possible at this point.
The success of Born Again has proven that there’s still space–and an apparent voracious appetite—for the former Netflix heroes in a Disney-produced universe and that fans are still eager for the darker, grittier kinds of stories they starred in. The first season certainly didn’t shy away from violence or morally complicated plots, and it certainly seems as though the door is wide open for more.
Ritter has said before that she and Marvel have had larger conversations about where the character could go next with “a lot of stuff I’ve felt there was more room to explore.” Whether that means we might see Disney take another crack at a standalone Jessica Jones series in the same way it did with Daredevil is anyone’s guess, but it certainly seems as though her Born Again return won’t be the last time we’ll see the fan favorite character.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.