Marvel Hints at New Jessica Jones Series in the Works

Jessica Jones may be returning to the MCU sooner than we expected. Krysten Ritter, who made the gruff P.I. character key to Netflix’s darker corner of the Marvel universe, is already confirmed to reprise her role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 next year, but Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum (via TheDirect) has now hinted there may be more in store for the fan-favorite character, teasing that a new Jessica Jones series could be “sooner than you think.”

Ritter’s return in Born Again is already pretty exciting. The fact that Marvel is imminently bringing Matt Murdoch and Jessica Jones together again on screen suggests that they know there’s an appetite for grittier stuff in the MCU.

Ritter has also chimed in on her character’s potential future. While keeping details under wraps, she’s revealed that she and Marvel have discussed where Jessica could go next, and that there’s “a lot of stuff I’ve felt there was room to explore”, adding “I am not going to say any of it, because we’re going to be doing it.”

Although Daredevil: Born Again’s premiere ratings rather paled in comparison to that of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, it was well-received both critically and by audiences, and its quick renewal signaled that Marvel is still invested in its street-level heroes. They have also recently been downplaying Netflix’s original role in making Daredevil and Jessica Jones, with former Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb telling Newsarama, “while it’s an easy shorthand to call them the ‘Netflix’ heroes – the plain truth is Netflix was our network. They aired the shows that then Marvel Television created, produced, wrote, cast, shot, edited, scored, etc.”