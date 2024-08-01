Netflix New Releases: August 2024
The Umbrella Academy, Emily in Paris, and the director's cut of Rebel Moon highlight Netflix's new releases for August 2024.
August is a big month for Netflix with lots of new originals hitting the streamer. The Umbrella Academy returns for its fourth and final season with the Hargreeves siblings forced to save the world one last time. Part one of Emily in Paris season 4 arrives this month as well, and Emily’s (Lily Collins) love life is as complicated as ever.
The director’s cuts of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One and Rebel Moon: Part Two will also be available to watch from Aug. 2, both offering an even more hardcore, bloodier version of the director’s sci-fi saga.
There will also be a selection of AMC shows available on Netflix starting this month, including the first seasons of the hit series Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. If you’ve been wanting to catch up on these series and others, now is a great time to.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
Netflix New Releases – August 2024
Coming Soon
The Frog (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part.2 (JP) – NETFLIX
August 1
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – NETFLIX SERIES
Borderless Fog (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unstable: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
August 2
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut – NETFLIX FILM
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
August 3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 – NETFLIX FAMILY
August 6
The Influencer (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
August 7
Lolo and the Kid (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: UK (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 8
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
August 9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – NETFLIX SERIES
Inside the Mind of a Dog – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mission: Cross (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
August 10
Romance in the House (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
August 11
Night School
August 13
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 14
Daughters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Worst Ex Ever – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 15
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
August 16
I can’t live without you (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pearl
The Union – NETFLIX FILM
August 17
Love Next Door (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
August 19
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
August 20
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 21
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 22
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 23
Incoming – NETFLIX FILM
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
August 27
Untold: Sign Stealer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 28
Untamed Royals (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
August 29
Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
August 30
A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Deliverance – NETFLIX FILM
(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
Leaving Netflix – August 2024
August 3
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
August 12
The Woman King
August 13
Paddington
August 15
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
August 22
Everything Everywhere All at Once
August 23
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
August 24
Berlin Syndrome
August 26
The Accountant
August 31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That’s My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable