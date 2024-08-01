Netflix New Releases: August 2024

August is a big month for Netflix with lots of new originals hitting the streamer. The Umbrella Academy returns for its fourth and final season with the Hargreeves siblings forced to save the world one last time. Part one of Emily in Paris season 4 arrives this month as well, and Emily’s (Lily Collins) love life is as complicated as ever.

The director’s cuts of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One and Rebel Moon: Part Two will also be available to watch from Aug. 2, both offering an even more hardcore, bloodier version of the director’s sci-fi saga.

There will also be a selection of AMC shows available on Netflix starting this month, including the first seasons of the hit series Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. If you’ve been wanting to catch up on these series and others, now is a great time to.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.