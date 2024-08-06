Is One Really Hidden in the Background of Every Episode?

From those bastards killing Kenny, to Kyle having learned something today, South Park is king of the running gag. One such is the inclusion of Greys, or alien visitors, in the background of otherwise unrelated episodes. After probing Cartman in South Park’s very first broadcast episode, Greys were spotted peeking around the side of houses or bewigged and sitting among the townsfolk in townhall meetings so often that it was rumoured at least one could be found in every single episode.

Not so. In 2016, Brian Cronin debunked the rumour on Huffpost, citing South Park Studios FAQ answers saying that only around half of the episodes feature sneaky Greys – though in 2009, fans were asked to spot the aliens to enter a Comedy Central contest to become an animated South Park citizen, announcing their ‘hidden’ presence.

Long Dog in Bluey

In Every Episode? Not Quite But Almost

The inclusion of a little sausage dog-shaped toy in the background of Bluey started as “a bit of fun for the crew,” Nick Rees, the lead background artist at Ludo Studio, which makes the hit Australian animated kids’ show, told ABC in 2023.

“All of the background artists took a shine to him, so we started adding him into other backgrounds for the crew to find and enjoy. […] It was always so funny to have animators come up to you and be like ‘I found long dog!’ while they were working on a scene.”

Actor Melanie Zanetti, who voices Chilli in the show, said on Today Extra that the long dog Easter Eggs feature in every episode, but that’s not quite accurate. For anybody going spare trying to find the little long dog in episodes one to four of Australian animated kids’ show Bluey, stand down. According to this ABC article, the animators only started including them from episode five “Daddy Robot” onwards.