Justified: City Primeval Cast -Where is Boyd Crowder?

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

Raylan is the same old Deputy U.S. Marshal he was in the years fans got to love him in Justified, and while some might think he’s a little bit older, and a little bit wiser, that would only be the half truth. The story picks up over a decade after the last time Raylan was seen on screen, he is stationed in Miami, trying to be a father to his now teenaged daughter. But of course his sense of duty and his sarcasm quickly gets him into a situation where he becomes the focus of a narcissistic judge out to teach Raylan a lesson. Shortly after, Raylan finds himself investigating murder, extortion, and a chaotic convict who just might be Raylan’s match.

If you’re reading this piece, it might be a given to assume you’ve watched Olyphant in the original Justified series. In the time that show has been off the air, Olyphant was a part of the Netflix zombie-farce Santa Clarita Diet, showing off his comedic chops for three seasons, playing a key role in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed Fargo series, as well as a recurring character in the mythos of The Mandalorian.

Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens

Art imitates life in this casting choice, as Vivian (Timothy’s real life daughter) plays the teenage version of Willa, who audiences last saw as a four-year-old living in Miami with both Raylan and Winona being steady examples of co-parenting. Clearly something has happened in the past decade to make Willa as strong willed as her mother, but as stubborn and jaded as her father. Willa seems to have a propensity for getting into trouble, as the complicated nature of Givens’ children and their fathers seems to be repeating itself.

This is Vivian’s big break, undoubtedly in no small part thanks to her father. Otherwise she has yet to cut her teeth in the acting world, and will have quite a challenge jumping into a highly anticipated project such as this.

Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell

Hollbrook’s Mansell, who featured in the original City Primeval novel is described as the “Oklahoma Wildman,” and is a great fit for Holbrook who has played southern antagonists before, typically to great success.

Mansell’s chaotic energy is a perfect match for Raylan, and when the two begin to cross paths, it is easy to tell they are two sides to the same coin. Neither man listens to reason all that often, both are people you don’t want to mess with, but more importantly, the two men foster a deep obsession with each other very quickly, which means there will be tons of collateral damage surrounding their rivalry.