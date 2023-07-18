How Justified: City Primeval Picks Up Raylan’s Story

Naturally, the story doesn’t end there, and soon, the joint committee between Detroit’s finest and the U.S. Marshals uncover a vast criminal web full of murder, fraud, and extortion, and at the center of it is another visitor from the south, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). Mensell, also known as the “Oklahoma Wildman” blew into town around the same time as Raylan, and a path of blood and destruction is all the Wildman leaves behind him.

No Boyd Crowder? No Problem.

Real fans may worry that nothing can replace the high-buttoned, toothy and loquacious Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). Goggins was such a marvel at playing that spikey-haired devil that Justified’s showrunner Graham Yost and the rest of the writing team couldn’t justify killing him off. In the original Leonard short story “Fire in the Hole” on which Justified is based had Crowder dying in the climactic shootout between him and Raylan. Instead, the television version of Boyd lasted the entire run of the show, and he and Raylan had one of the most beautiful platonic love stories ever put on television.

It would seem impossible to replace that kind of chemistry, history, or hatred, yet City Primeval comes very close. The reason the brotherly relationship of Crowder and Givens worked so well is the show developed the fact that these were two men, very much alike, with a similar upbringing who went in polar opposite directions. One escaped the lawlessness of the hollers of rural Kentucky, and one wanted to rule those same hollers. Both were intensely intelligent men, and both had a sense of family and justice.

When Raylan comes across Mansell, that same dynamic is quickly evident. Granted they don’t have the same shared history as Boyd and Raylan, but Mansell is Raylan’s shadow in so many respects. Both men are not afraid to go after what they want, both men are stubborn, have an explosive temper and yet somewhat charming in their own respect. Mansell often, much like Raylan did in several episodes of Justified, can talk his way out of a situation, or even goad people into doing what he needs. For a limited series, Mansell is the perfect replacement for Crowder, just as dangerous, just as much inside Raylan’s head, and even his shark-like grin can compete with Crowder’s.

The Givens Family Dynamic is Never Easy

When audiences last saw Raylan, his family situation seemed to be in a place of peaceful understanding. Granted, he and Winona were not together (Yost even said those two would never truly end up together, most likely to be in this bittersweet dance forever).

This was something that Yost mirrored brilliantly throughout the show’s run that was often a character flaw that Elmore Leonard used in the novels. Leonard loved to make his characters almost feel trapped in a circle of their own worst traits. Which is why, perhaps, the television version of Boyd always seemed like a perfect fit. All the characters in the show rarely evolved, they showed viewers exactly who they were in their first episode, and showed that a Kentucky born-leopard rarely changes their spots. The relationship between Raylan and Willa will feature prominently in City Primeval, and it is a great reminder of the fact that Raylan is that archetypal Leonard character – he can’t change. When Winona was pregnant with Willa, she begged Raylan to put all the violence and danger of the job behind him so they could be safe and raise the baby together. Instead, Raylan chose the job. He chose duty, and naturally, audiences loved him for it.