Junji Ito Maniac: Ranking the Stories From Creepy to Downright Terrifying

There are some serious Addams Family vibes going on with this creepy, spooky, mysterious and kooky family who manage to convince a paranormal photographer and her boyfriend to come to a bogus seance. Vomiting out fake ectoplasm is gross, watching it grow mold is grosser. Watching an amorphous green haze of actual ectoplasm take shape into a ghost would give anyone the creeps. However, this episode is a bit more lighthearted than the darkness to come, and unlikely to give you nightmares—unless you can’t get the two siblings who both look like Uncle Fester out of your head.

18. Four x Four Walls

Season 1 Episode 4

Is it a poltergeist, or just your sadistic little brother? This is the same question Kôichi is asking himself every time he tries to study and his younger brother, Sôichi, bangs around and then blames it on a poltergeist. The solution? Hire a sketchy carpenter to soundproof the room, only to find out he enlists Sôichi to help him remodel Kôichi’s room into something of a prison cell with four layers of walls. What could be crawling in those walls? They are only haunted by Sôichi. Claustrophobics might get the chills, but the rest of us will need earplugs.

17. Bullied

Season 1 Episode 10

While this might not rank up there with all the supernatural and body horror Ito is best known for, just try imagining your kindergarten self being terrorized by another kid at the playground. Even worse, this girl, who is only a few years older than the little boy who is her target, is actually trusted to play with him by his own mother! Nao is lost and friendless after just moving somewhere new. Kuriko seizes the opportunity to be a sadistic monster, beating him and shoving his face in the water fountain. Spoiler alert: the psychopath doesn’t grow up.

16. Soichi’s Beloved Pet

Season 1 Episode 12