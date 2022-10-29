The 15 Best Horror Anime and Where to Stream Them

It’s hard to not get overcome with morbid joy every October when streaming services transition over to horror-centric programming to celebrate Halloween in all of its gory glory. It’s becoming more and more common for content providers to curate a full 31 days of scary sights so that audiences don’t have to go a single hour without horror options at their hedonistic disposal. Halloween traditions tend to highlight the live-action mayhem that’s marked this holiday for years, which remain fun, but often have audiences searching for new ways to get scared. Everyone has seen the perennial holiday classics and the endless slew of slasher sequels, but there’s also a rich catalogue of alarming anime that are just as likely to creep out crowds.

There are more options than ever before when it comes to anime streaming services. Multiple channels offer thousands of hours of content that will appeal to both the obsessive anime otaku and those who have always been curious to check out the animated medium. It can sometimes be a daunting task to sift through a whole anime collection, especially when you don’t know what you’re looking for and what’s supposed to be good, let alone legitimately scary. To help guarantee that the only fear that’s being felt this Halloween season comes from the anime that’s on your binge schedule, here’s a streamlined list of some of the most notable horror anime–both in terms of terrifying tales that lunge straight for the jugular as well as lighter fare for the more supernaturally inclined.

Paranoia Agent

How Many Episodes: 13

Where To Stream: Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Funimation

Satoshi Kon is one of the most prolific names to come out of the anime industry and despite passing away at an early age he’s forever solidified his status as an auteur of the medium through challenging works like Perfect Blue, Paprika, Millennium Actress, and Tokyo Godfathers. Paranoia Agent is Kon’s first and only foray into television and many consider it to be the storyteller’s greatest triumph due to the larger canvas that he has to tell this psychologically disturbing story.